Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th February 2024

Lionel Messi is back in action with another club friendly this week as Inter Miami travel to Japan to lock horns with Vissel Kobe in an intriguing encounter at the Japan National Stadium on Wednesday.

Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami finished in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings last season and have struggled to impose themselves over the past year. The Herons eased past Hong Kong XI by a convincing 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Vissel Kobe conquered the J1 League last season and have been in exceptional form over the past year. The hosts edged Gamba Osaka to a narrow 1-0 victory in December last year and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have never played a game against Vissel Kobe and will need to adapt to a new opponent at the Japan National Stadium this week.

Inter Miami have conceded a total of 12 goals in their last four matches in all competitions and have failed to keep a single clean sheet during this period.

Vissel Kobe are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in a J1 League match against Sanfrecce Hiroshima in September last year.

Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have flattered to deceive over the past year and are yet to implement a cohesive plan to get the best out of their star-studded squad. The Herons have been inconsistent on their tour of Asia and have a point to prove going into this game.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have shown flashes of their brilliance in recent weeks but have been used sparingly in Inter Miami's friendly games. Vissel Kobe are a formidable force, however, and the Herons will need their best players to step up this week.

Vissel Kobe have come into their own over the past year and can pack a punch on their day. Inter Miami are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-3 Inter Miami

Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes