Yokohama FC vs Vissel Kobe Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2023

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Yokohama FC lock horns with an impressive Vissel Kobe side in an important clash at the Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium on Sunday.

Yokohama FC vs Vissel Kobe Preview

Yokohama FC are currently in 16th place in the J1 League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts held Sanfrecce Hiroshima to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Vissel Kobe, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side eased past Ventforet Kofu by a 4-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Yokohama FC vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vissel Kobe have an impressive record against Yokohama FC and have won nine out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Yokohama FC's four victories.

Vissel Kobe have conceded only 17 goals in their 21 matches in the J1 League so far this season - the joint-best defensive record in the competition at the moment alongside Urawa Red Diamonds.

After a run of four consecutive defeats against Vissel Kobe in all competitions, Yokohama FC won their previous such game by a 3-1 scoreline.

Vissel Kobe star Yuya Osako has scored 16 goals in the J1 League so far this season and is currently the most prolific goalscorer in the competition.

Yokohama FC are winless in their last 10 matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 1-0 scoreline against Sanfrecce Hiroshima in May this year.

Yokohama FC vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Vissel Kobe have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their form. Yuya Osako has been virtually unstoppable this season and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Yokohama FC can pack a punch on their day but have been in poor form this season. Vissel Kobe are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Yokohama FC 1-3 Vissel Kobe

Yokohama FC vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vissel Kobe

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Vissel Kobe to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Yuya Osako to score - Yes