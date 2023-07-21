Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd July 2023

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Kawasaki Frontale lock horns with an impressive Vissel Kobe side in an important clash at the Misaki Park Stadium on Saturday.

Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale Preview

Kawasaki Frontale are currently in seventh place in the J1 League standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side edged Yokohama F. Marinos to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

Vissel Kobe, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The hosts edged Sagan Tosu to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kawasaki Frontale have an impressive recent record against Vissel Kobe and have won 17 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Vissel Kobe's nine victories.

Vissel Kobe have conceded only 15 goals in their 20 matches in the J1 League so far this season and currently have the best defensive record in the competition so far.

Vissel Kobe star Yuya Osako has scored 14 goals in the J1 League so far this season - only Anderson Lopes has a better goalscoring record in the competition so far.

Vissel Kobe are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Yokohama FC last month.

After a winless run of two matches on the trot in the J1 League, Kawasaki Frontale have won their last two matches in the competition.

Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

Vissel Kobe have been in excellent form so far this season and will be intent on keeping their place at the top of the league table. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and have a point to prove this weekend.

Kawasaki Frontale can pack a punch on their day and shocked Yokohama F. Marinos last week. Vissel Kobe are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 3-1 Kawasaki Frontale

Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vissel Kobe

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Vissel Kobe to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Yuya Osako to score - Yes