Vissel Kobe vs Sagan Tosu Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2023

The J1 League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sagan Tosu lock horns with an impressive Vissel Kobe side in an important encounter at the Misaki Park Stadium on Sunday.

Vissel Kobe vs Sagan Tosu Preview

Sagan Tosu are currently in eighth place in the J1 League standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The away side edged Cerezo Osaka to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Vissel Kobe, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The hosts eased past Jubilo Iwata by a 5-2 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Vissel Kobe vs Sagan Tosu Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vissel Kobe have a good record against Sagan Tosu and have won 15 out of the 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sagan Tosu's seven victories.

Vissel Kobe have conceded only 14 goals in their 19 matches in the J1 League so far this season and currently have the best defensive record in the competition so far.

Vissel Kobe star Yuya Osako has scored 13 goals in the J1 League so far this season - only Anderson Lopes has a better goalscoring record in the competition so far.

Sagan Tosu have managed to win two of their last three matches in the J1 League and have found the back of the net in each of these games, scoring a total of nine goals in the process.

Vissel Kobe are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Yokohama FC last month.

Vissel Kobe vs Sagan Tosu Prediction

Vissel Kobe have been in excellent form this year and have an array of impressive players in their ranks. Yuya Osako has stepped up to the plate so far and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Sagan Tosu have not been at their best this season and will need to make amends ahead of this game. Vissel Kobe are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 3-1 Sagan Tosu

Vissel Kobe vs Sagan Tosu Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vissel Kobe

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Vissel Kobe to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Yuya Osako to score - Yes