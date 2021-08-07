Vissel Kobe vs Kashiwa Reysol prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Vissel Kobe are set to play Kashiwa Reysol at the Kobe City Misaki Park Stadium on Monday in the J1 League.

Vissel Kobe come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Gamba Osaka in their most recent league game. First-half goals from experienced Brazilian striker Douglas and Japan international Junya Tanaka ensured victory for Atsuhiro Miura's Vissel Kobe. Brazilian striker Patric scored the consolation goal for Gamba Osaka.

Kashiwa Reysol, on the other hand, beat Kashima Antlers 2-1 in the J1 League. Second-half goals from Brazilian forwards Cristiano da Silva and Pedro Raul sealed the deal for Nelsinho Baptista's Kashiwa Reysol. Defender Tomoya Inukai scored a consolation goal late in the second-half for Kashima Antlers.

Vissel Kobe vs Kashiwa Reysol Head-to-Head

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Kashiwa Reysol hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost eight and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the J1 League, with Vissel Kobe beating Kashiwa Reysol 2-1. A goal from young midfielder Yuta Goke and an own goal from right-back Naoki Kawaguchi secured the win for Vissel Kobe. Midfielder Keiya Shiihashi scored the sole goal for Kashiwa Reysol.

Vissel Kobe form guide in J1 League: W-D-W-W-W

Kashiwa Reysol form guide in J1 League: W-L-W-L-L

Vissel Kobe vs Kashiwa Reysol Team News

Vissel Kobe

Vissel Kobe are likely to be without Brazilian forward Lincoln, with the 20-year old nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Atsuhiro Miura is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Lincoln

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kashiwa Reysol

Meanwhile, Kashiwa Reysol manager Nelsinho Baptista will be unable to call upon the services of experienced midfielder Hidekazu Otani.

Injured: Hidekazu Otani

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vissel Kobe vs Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XI

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Ryotaro Hironaga, Gotoku Sakai, Ryuho Kikuchi, Thomas Vermaelen, Ryo Hatsuse, Sergi Samper, Yuta Goke, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Yuya Nakasaka, Douglas, Junya Tanaka

Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kim Seung-gyu, Takuma Ominami, Takumi Kamijima, Taiyo Koga, Shunki Takahashi, Hiromu Mitsumaru, Richardson, Sachiro Toshima, Dodi, Cristiano da Silva, Pedro Raul

Vissel Kobe vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction

Vissel Kobe sold star forward Kyogo Furuhashi to Celtic last month. Former Mainz and Newcastle United striker Yoshinori Muto has joined the club, and the 29-year old Japan international will have to get going immediately.

Kashiwa Reysol, on the other hand, are 16th in the league table, and have lost three of their last five league games. They will have to find form soon, as 17th-placed Tokushima Vortis are on the same points.

Vissel Kobe should win this game.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-0 Kashiwa Reysol

