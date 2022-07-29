Vissel Kobe vs Kashiwa Reysol prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

The J1 League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Vissel Kobe lock horns with Kashiwa Reysol on Saturday. Both teams have stepped up in recent weeks and will want to prove their mettle this weekend.

Vissel Kobe are currently in 15th place in the J1 League standings and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The hosts held Kashima Antlers to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Kashiwa Reysol, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The away side edged Consadole Sapporo to a 1-0 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Vissel Kobe vs Kashiwa Reysol Head-to-Head

Kashiwa Reysol have an impressive record against Vissel Kobe and have won 19 out of the 32 matches played between the two teams. Vissel Kobe have managed 11 victories against Kashiwa Reysol and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Emperor's Cup this month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Vissel Kobe. Kashiwa Reysol were poor on the day and will need to make amends this weekend.

Vissel Kobe form guide in the J1 League: D-W-W-W-L

Kashiwa Reysol form guide in the J1 League: W-W-L-L-L

Vissel Kobe vs Kashiwa Reysol Team News

Vissel Kobe

Noriaki Fujimoto and Sergi Samper are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the fixture. Vissel Kobe are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for Saturday's clash.

Injured: Noriaki Fujimoto, Sergi Samper

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kashiwa Reysol

Kazuya Yamamura, Daiya Tono, and Yun Yamane are recovering from injuries and will not be able to feature in the game. Kashiwa Reysol will need to field their best team against an in-form opponent this week.

Injured: Kazuya Yamamura, Daiya Tono, Yun Yamane

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vissel Kobe vs Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XI

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hiroki Iikura; Tetsushi Yamakawa, Ryuho Kikuchi, Yuki Kobayashi, Gotoku Sakai; Hotaru Yamaguchi, Yuya Nakasaka; Yutaro Oda, Andres Iniesta, Koya Yuruki; Yoshinori Muto

Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Masato Sasaki; Yuji Takahashi, Takumi Kamijima, Taiyo Koga; Takuma Ominami, Takuto Kato, Keiya Shiihashi, Sachiro Toshima, Hiromu Mitsumaru; Matheus Savio, Tomoya Koyamatsu

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Vissel Kobe vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction

Vissel Kobe have rejuvenated their J1 League campaign in recent weeks and will look to stay away from the relegation zone this season. The likes of Andres Iniesta and Bojan Krkic have plenty of experience and will need to bring their skills to the fore this weekend.

Kashiwa Reysol have overcome their mid-season slump and have been impressive over the past month. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 1-1 Kashiwa Reysol

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far