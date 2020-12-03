Vissel Kobe vs Suwon Bluewings prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2020-21

Vissel Kobe and Suwon Bluewings are set to lock horns against each other on Friday at the Khalifa International Stadium in the final Group G match of the season.

Vissel Kobe, who have endured a torrid time in the J1 League this season, are on top of their AFC Champions League group with two wins and a loss from their three games.

They did lose another to Guangzhou Evergrande last time out, failing to score in a 0-2 defeat despite having over 60% of the possession. A win here would not just restore confidence but also earn the Japanese team a place in the next round.

Meanwhile, Suwon Bluewings had to share the spoils with Evergrande in their last outing. The South Korean giants are yet to win a game this term, although a couple of points following their opening day loss shows progress.

This is a crucial match-up for Bluewings, as a win here would take them level on five points with Guangzhou Evergrande.

Vissel Kobe vs Suwon Bluewings Head-to-Head

Vissel Kobe have won the only game played between the two Asian heavyweights, thanks to a Kyogo Furuhashi strike late on. Bluewings will hope to exact revenge and boost their qualification chances in Friday's fixture.

Vissel Kobe form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Suwon Bluewings form guide: D-D-W-L-D

Vissel Kobe vs Suwon Bluewings Team News

Vissel Kobe have a fully-fit squad ahead of this game

Vissel Kobe

Vissel Kobe have their entire squad ready for this game. There were a number of changes in the previous game, but the likes of Andres Iniesta and Douglas are expected to feature on Friday.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Doneil Henry is a big name missing for Suwon Bluewings

Suwon Bluewings

Suwon Bluewings are without a couple of first-team stars, including foreign assets such as Adam Taggart and Doneil Henry. The onus clearly lies on club talisman Kim Min-woo, as he has carried out the bulk of the goalscoring duties for his side.

Injuries: Adam Taggart and Doneil Henry

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Vissel Kobe vs Suwon Bluewings Probable XI

Vissel Kobe predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Hiroki Iikura; Tetsushi Yamakawa, Ryuho Kikuchi, Thomas Vermaelen; Hotaru Yamaguchi; Daigo Nishi, Gotoku Sakai, Yuta Goke, Andres Iniesta; Yuya Nakasaka, Douglas

Suwon Bluewings predicted XI (3-5-2): Yang-Hyung Mo; Yang Sang-Min, Min Sang-Gi, Jang Ho-Ik; Tae-Hwan Kim, Sang-Hyeok Park, Ko Seung-Beom, Han Suk-Jong, Lee Ki-Je; Lim Sang-Hyub, Kim Min-Woo

Vissel Kobe vs Suwon Bluewings Match Prediction

Considering Suwon Bluewings' injury crisis and their problems in front of goal, it appears as though Vissel Kobe's dynamic strike duo could steer them to victory in this game.

It is also worth noting that the Japanese side have plenty firepower on the bench if matters in the game get cagey. We are expecting Vissel Kobe to outmuscle Suwon Bluewings this Friday.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-0 Suwon Bluewings