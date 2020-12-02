Sydney FC vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2020

The AFC Champions League is back in action this week as Sydney FC take on an in-form Yokohama F. Marinos outfit at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex in an important Group H fixture on Friday. Yokohama have already qualified for the knock-out stages but will want to make a statement in this game.

Sydney FC managed a stunning 4-0 victory against Shanghai SIPG in their previous game and will be filled to the brim with confidence going into this game. The Australian side is currently at the bottom of the group and will be playing for pride against their Japanese opponents.

Yokohama F. Marinos are currently at the top of Group G with 12 points in five games and are one of the best teams in the AFC Champions League. The Japanese outfit thrashed Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors by a 4-1 margin in its previous game and holds the upper hand going into this game.

Sydney FC vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head

Yokohama F. Marinos and Sydney FC have played against each other on only one occasion in the history of the AFC Champions League. Yokohama recorded a stunning 4-0 victory on the day and will want to replicate the scoreline in this game.

Teruhito Nakagawa was virtually unstoppable in the previous game between these two teams and scored a brace against Sydney FC. The Japanese winger is in excellent form and is likely to feature in this game.

Sydney FC form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Advertisement

Also Read: FIFA Best Player Awards Power Rankings: November 2020

Sydney FC vs Yokohama F. Marinos Team News

Sydney have an excellent squad

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesvic's head injury against Shanghai has ruled him out of this game, allowing Tom Heward-Belle to return to the starting eleven. Andrew Redmayne has not travelled with the squad and Ryan McGowan has been ruled out after a positive coronavirus test.

Injured: Adam Pavlesic, Ryan McGowan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Andrew Redmayne

Yokohama F. Marinos have a point to prove

Yokohama F. Marinos

Yokohama F. Marinos have a strong squad and will not want to lose momentum ahead of a series of knock-out fixture. Ange Postecoglou has a powerful team at his disposal and will be in no mood to relent ahead of this fixture.

Advertisement

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: None

Sydney FC vs Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Calem Nieuwenhof, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar

"I’m very pleased for the players, they deserved that game. They played really well, dominated from start to finish and scored some excellent goals." 💬



Head Coach Steve Corica revels in our big win over Shanghai...#SydneyIsSkyBlue #Premi4rs #Champion5 #ACL2020 — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) December 2, 2020

Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Powell Obinna Obi; Theerathon Bunmathan, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Thiago Martins, Ken Matsubara; Takahiro Ogihara, Takuya Kida; Ryo Takano, Marcos Junior, Teruhito Nakagawa; Ado Onaiwu

Sydney FC vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Sydney FC will take plenty of heart from their stunning performance against Shanghai this week but cannot afford to be complacent against a powerful Yokohama side. Trent Buhagiar was exceptional in Sydney's game and will have to make an impact on Friday.

Yokohama F. Marinos have one of the strongest squads in their group and have improved under Ange Postecoglou. The Japanese side might have a few problems against Sydney but should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sydney FC 1-2 Yokohama F. Marinos

Also Read: Perth Glory vs FC Tokyo prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2020