Vitesse vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023

Vitesse welcome reigning champions Ajax to the Gelredome in the Eredivisie on Sunday (February 26). The hosts saw their four-game unbeaten run snapped last week, while Ajax recorded their fourth straight win.

Vitesse, who are 16th in the league table, lost 2-0 at 17th-placed Volendam on Saturday, failing to score for the first time in five games.

Ajax, meanwhile, won 4-0 win at home against Sparta last time around. Dusan Tadic bagged a brace, while Kenneth Taylor and Mohammed Kudus scored either side of the break.

They failed to continue their rich form in the UEFA Europa League playoffs in midweek, though. Union Berlin beat them 3-1 in the second leg to book their place in the Round of 16, with Kudus netting a consolation.

Vitesse vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the 90th time across competitions. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings, leading 55-19.

Vitesse have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 13 games against Ajax across competitions, with the visitors scoring at least twice in 12 games in that period.

Ajax are unbeaten in their last 11 games against Vitesse across competitions.

The visitors have scored at least thrice in their last four Eredivisie games.

Vitesse are unbeaten in their last three home games in the Eredivisie, while Ajax have lost once on their travels.

The visitors have the best-attacking record in the Eredivisie this season, scoring 63 goals in 22 games.

Vitesse vs Ajax Prediction

The hosts have scored at least twice in four of their last five league games and have also scored twice in their last two meetings against Ajax. They have failed to score in two of their last four home games, though.

Ajax are unbeaten in the league in 2023 and have won their last four games. They have not lost against Vitesse since 2018, and, considering their current form, should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Vitesse 1-2 Ajax

Vitesse vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Mohammed Kudus to score or assist any time - Yes

