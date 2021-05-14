Vitesse vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Ajax take on Vitesse at the Gelredome on Sunday. Ajax have already been crowned the Dutch champions and will be playing for pride in this match.

Vitesse are in fourth place in the league at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The home side played out a 3-3 draw with Fortuna Sittard last week and will want to return to winning ways on Sunday.

Ajax, on the other hand, have enjoyed an exceptional league campaign so far and have been one of the most free-scoring sides in the country. The reigning Dutch champions eased past VVV in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this game.

Vitesse vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Ajax have a good record against Vitesse and have won 29 matches out of a total of 46 games played between the two teams. Vitesse have managed only 14 victories against Ajax and have to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two teams took place in the KNVB Cup final last month and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Ajax. Vitesse gave a good account of themselves on the day and will want to put in a similar effort on Sunday.

Vitesse form guide in the Eredivisie: L-D-W-D-D

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-D

Vitesse vs Ajax Team News

Vitesse need to be at their best

Vitesse

Patrick Vroegh is the only injury concern for Vitesse and is unavailable for this match. The home side will likely field a defensive line-up and cannot afford to make mistakes on the pitch.

Injured: Patrick Vreogh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax need to win this game

Ajax

Sebastien Haller was impressive against VVV last week and will lead the line for Ajax in this match. Kenneth Taylor was sent off in Ajax's previous game and will be unable to feature in this game.

Injured: Daley Blind

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andre Onana, Kenneth Taylor

Vitesse vs Ajax Predicted XI

Vitesse Predicted XI (3-5-2): Remko Pasveer; Danilho Doekhi, Riechedly Bazoer, Jacob Rasmussen; Eli Dasa, Matus Bero, Sondre Tronstad, Oussama Tannane, Maximilian Wittek; Lois Openda, Armando Broja

Our home record this @Eredivisie season:



◇ 14 wins

◇ 2 draws

◇ 1 loss#ajavvv — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 13, 2021

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg; Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Jurrien Timber, Devyne Rensch; Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch; Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic, Antony; Sebastien Haller

Vitesse vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax have an exceptional squad this season and have blown teams away in the Eredivisie over the past few months. The reigning Dutch champions do have a few chinks in their armour, however, and will have to be wary of an upset.

Vitesse are capable of punching above their weight and have given Ajax a few problems in the past. Ajax are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Vitesse 1-3 Ajax

