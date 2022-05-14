Vitesse vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The final matchday of the Eredivisie campaign takes place this weekend and will see Vitesse host champions Ajax at the Gelredome on Sunday.

Vitesse have struggled for form of late but returned to winning ways earlier this week with a 2-1 comeback win over Fortuna Sittard. After their opponents took the lead via a penalty kick, Million Manhoef drew his side level with his first-ever Eredivisie goal before Lois Openda completed the comeback with a close-range header in the second half.

Vitesse sit sixth in the league table with 50 points from 33 games. They are already guaranteed playoff football and will be looking to gear up for that with a win this weekend.

Ajax secured the Eredivisie title in style with a 5-0 rout of Heerenveen at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Wednesday. A highly clinical performance from the Amsterdam outfit featured five different goalscorers to ensure a perfect home send-off for departing manager Erik ten Hag.

Ajax have picked up 82 points from 33 league games this season and will be keen to wrap up the campaign with a win.

Vitesse vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 50th meeting between Vitesse and Ajax. The home side have won 14 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 32 times. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in the quarterfinals of the KNVB Cup back in February, which Ajax won 5-0.

Vitesse Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Ajax Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Vitesse vs Ajax Team News

Vitesse

The home side will be without the services of Jeroen Houwen and Jacob Rasmussen this weekend due to injuries. Maximilian Wittek, Gnantin Yann Gboho and Alois Dominik Oroz are doubts for the game.

Injured: Jeroen Houwen, Jacob Rasmussen

Doubtful: Maximilian Wittek, Gnantin Yann Gboho, Alois Dominik Oroz

Suspended: None

Ajax

Lisandro Martinez, Ryan Gravenberch, Sean Klaiber, Zakaria Labyad, Antony and Perr Schuurs are all injured and are not expected to feature for the visitors this weekend. Goalkeepers Remko Pasveer and Andre Onana are both unfit and could miss out as well.

Injured: Lisandro Martinez, Ryan Gravenberch, Sean Klaiber, Zakaria Labyad, Antony, Perr Schuurs

Doubtful: Remko Pasveer, Andre Onana

Suspended: None

Vitesse vs Ajax Predicted XI

Vitesse Predicted XI (3-5-2): Markus Schubert; Riechedly Bazoer, Danilho Doekhi, Tomas Hajek; Million Manhoef, Matus Bero, Toni Domgjomi, Sondre Tronstad, Eli Dasa; Loïs Openda, Adrian Grbic

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Stekelenburg; Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico; Davy Klaassen, Edson Álvarez, Kenneth Taylor; Steven Berghuis, Sebastien Haller, Dusan Tadic

Vitesse vs Ajax Prediction

Vitesse have lost three of their last five games and have picked up just three wins across all competitions since March.

Ajax, on the other hand, are on a four-game unbeaten run and hold the best away record in the Eredivisie this season. The champions should pick up all three points here.

Prediction: Vitesse 1-2 Ajax

