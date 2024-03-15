Vitesse vs Almere Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024 

Vitesse will welcome Almere City to the Gelredome for an Eredivisie matchday 26 fixture on Saturday (March 16th).

The hosts were on the end of a 3-1 defeat away to Waalwijk last weekend. David Min, Reuven Niemeijer and Michiel Kramer scored to guide RKC to all three points.

Almere City, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Utrecht. A quickfire start to the game saw them take the lead through Yoann Cathline in the third minute while Sam Lammers drew the game level in the 14th minute.

The draw left them in 12th spot, having garnered 29 points from 25 games. Vitesse are 17th with 16 points to their name, five points away from safety.

Vitesse vs Almere Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Almere City claimed a 5-0 home win in the reverse fixture in December 2023.

Four of Almere City's last five league games have produced less than three goals.

Vitesse's last six games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends, with five games in this sequence producing over 2.5 goals.

Five of Almere City's last six league games have been level at halftime.

Vitesse have the joint-worst home record in the league with just seven points garnered from 12 games in front of their fans.

Almere City have lost just one of their last five away league games (three wins).

Vitesse vs Almere Prediction

Vitesse's freefall has left them five points adrift of safety. The Arnhem outfit have won just one of their last 10 league games (six losses) and are in danger of seeing their 35-year stay in the Dutch top-flight come to an end.

Almere City, by contrast, are competing in their first-ever top-flight campaign and have performed creditably well. They are relatively comfortable in midtable and are just four points off the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff spots. They also claimed a comfortable win in the reverse fixture and have been good on their travels. Their sole defeat in their last six away games came against runaway leaders PSV.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out.

Prediction: Vitesse 2-2 Almere

Vitesse vs Almere Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals: Yes

Tip 4 - First half result: Draw