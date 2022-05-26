×
Create
Notifications

Vitesse vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa Conference League playoffs 2021-22

Vitesse take on AZ Alkmaar this week
Vitesse take on AZ Alkmaar this week
Aditya Hosangadi
Aditya Hosangadi
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 26, 2022 04:02 PM IST
Preview

The Eredivisie returns with a set of Europa Conference League playoffs as Vitesse take on AZ Alkmaar on Thursday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

AZ Alkmaar are in fifth place in the Eredivisie standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The away side eased past Heerenveen by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Vitesse, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The hosts thrashed Utrecht by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

🥊 𝙍𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙 𝙊𝙣𝙚#AZ #vitaz | @eredivisie https://t.co/Ang7tD9iPo

Vitesse vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head

AZ Alkmaar have an impressive record against Vitesse and have won 22 of the 47 matches played between the two teams. Vitesse have managed 14 victories against AZ Alkmaar and will need to cut the deficit on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 3-1 victory for AZ Alkmaar. Vitesse were poor on the day and will need to bounce back this week.

Vitesse form guide: W-L-D-W-L

AZ Alkmaar form guide: W-L-L-D-D

Vitesse vs AZ Alkmaar Team News

Vitesse have a depleted squad
Vitesse have a depleted squad

Vitesse

Jacob Rasmussen, Maximilian Wittek, Yann Gboho, and Alois Dominik Oroz are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Nikolai Frederiksen was sent off last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Jacob Rasmussen, Maximilian Wittek, Yann Gboho, Alois Dominik Oroz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nikolai Frederiksen

AZ Alkmaar need to win this game
AZ Alkmaar need to win this game

AZ Alkmaar

Jelle Duin and Jeremy Helmer are currently recovering from injuries and will not be able to feature in this game. AZ Alkmaar are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: Jelle Duin, Jeremy Helmer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vitesse vs AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI

Vitesse Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeroen Houwen; Million Manhoef, Riechedly Bazoer, Danilho Doekhi, Eli Dasa; Matus Bero, Sondre Tronstad, Patrick Vroegh; Toni Domgjoni, Ikoma Lois Openda, Thomas Buitink

😁 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗰𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗺𝗲𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘀🆕 Wijndal kwam langs bij de training van het toekomstige AZ Onder 11. #AZ #OW5 | @AZJeugd https://t.co/4OrrgF3Piu

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Vindahl; Owen Wijndal, Bruno Martins Indi, Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Aslak Witry; Jordy Clasie, Fredrik Midtsjo; Dani de Wit, Hakon Evjen, Jesper Karlsson, Vangelis Pavlidis

Vitesse vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Also Read Article Continues below

AZ Alkmaar have struggled to meet expectations since the turn of the year and have a point to prove in this fixture. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and will look to make a statement of intent this week.

Vitesse can pack a punch on their day but have struggled against AZ Alkmaar on several occasions in the past. AZ Alkmaar are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Vitesse 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी