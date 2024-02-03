Vitesse vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

Vitesse will welcome Go Ahead Eagles to Gelredome for the early kickoff in the Eredivisie on Sunday (February 4th).

The hosts fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Zwolle last weekend. Eliano Reijnders scored the match-winner in the 16th minute to help Zwolle claim all three points.

Go Ahead Eagles, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Nijmegen. Magnus Mattsson broke the deadlock for the visitors in first-half injury time while Bas Kuipers drew the game level in the 74th minute. Tjarron Chery put the visitors ahead again in the 83rd minute but Victor Edvardsen once again drew the game level.

The stalemate left The pride of the IJssel in sixth spot in the table with 27 points to their name. Vitesse are bottom of the standings having garnered just 12 points from 19 games.

Vitesse vs Go Ahead Eagles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 44th meeting between the two sides. Vitesse have 21 wins to their name, Go Ahead have been victorious on 15 occasions while seven games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when Go Ahead claimed a 5-1 home win.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends, with five games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Seven of Vitesse's last eight games in all competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of Go Ahead's last six competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Vitesse have the worst home record in the league with just six points accrued from nine games in front of their fans.

Vitesse vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction

Vitesse have been atrocious throughout the season and are in genuine danger of being relegated at the end of the campaign. They currently find themselves seven points away from safety but it is unlikely that they can make a great escape.

Go Ahead Eagles, for their part, have European aspirations in their sight and find themselves just five points behind the great Ajax after 19 games. They will aim to get maximum points against the side with the worst attack and defense at home.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Vitesse 2-2 Go Ahead Eagles

Vitesse vs Go Ahead Eagles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals: Yes

