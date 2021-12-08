Vitesse vs Mura prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Vitesse host Mura at the GelreDom in Armhem on Thursday in their final group match of the Europa Conference League.

Second in Group G with seven points, the Vites are competing with Tottenham Hotspur for a place in the preliminary round.

A win is a must unless Spurs lose to Rennes in the other game, because in that case, a draw would be enough to go through.

However, if both sides win, then the group runner-up will be decided on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Mura are bottom with only three points and already eliminated from the race.

However, the side caused their biggest upset in history with a 2-1 defeat of Antonio Conte's side on the last matchday.

Vitesse vs Mura Head-To-Head

The September reverse between the sides was their first-ever clash in Europe.

Vitesse came away with a comfortable 2-0 victory in Maribor courtesy of goals from Sondre Tronstad and Danilho Doekhi.

Football News @Ex_Yu_football Full time

🇸🇮Mura 0-2 Vitesse🇳🇱

Goals for Vitesse

⚽️Sondre Tronstad (30.min)

⚽️Danilo Doekhi (69.min)

Vitesse Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-W

Mura Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Vitesse vs Mura Team News

Vitesse

Besides long-term absentee Daan Reiziger, who's been out with an ankle injury since August and isn't expected to return until January, the Dutch side have a clean bill of health.

Also boosting manager Thomas Letsch's options are the return of Dokehi and Markus Schubert, both of whom missed their 3-3 draw with Rennes through suspension.

Injured: Daan Reiziger

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mura

Ziga Skoflek has been out since October and will remain sidelined for this clash.

The side's top-scorer Amadej Marosa, who missed their weekend tie, will return to the starting XI and lead the line once again. Mitja Lotric is another key player pushing to start.

Injured: Ziga Skoflek

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Vitesse vs Mura Predicted XI

Vitesse (3-4-1-2): Markus Schubert; Danilho Doekhi, Jacob Rasmussen, Riechedly Bazoer; Eli Dasa, Sondre Tronstad, Daan Huisman, Maximilian Wittek; Yann Gboho; Thomas Buitink, Loïs Openda.

Mura (5-4-1): Matko Obradovic; Marin Karamarko, Zan Karnicnik, Jan Gorenc, Klemen Sturm, Klemen Pucko; Nik Lorbek, Alen Kozar, Tomi Horvat, Ziga Kous; Amadej Marosa.

Vitesse vs Mura Prediction

Vitesse have an impressive squad and have given the top dogs in the group a real run for their money.

Mura will be looking to cause another upset following the Tottenham defeat but lightening won't likely strike twice.

A comfortable victory for the home side is on the cards.

Prediction: Vitesse 2-0 Mura

