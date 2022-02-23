Vitesse vs Rapid Vienna prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoff 2021-22

Vitesse and Rapid Vienna will battle for a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 in the second leg of their playoff tie on Thursday.

The visitors hold the advantage in the tie, having secured a first-leg victory on home turf in Austria last week. Ferdy Druijf and Marco Grull scored first-half goals to guide their side to victory.

They followed up their continental win with a 2-2 draw away to Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday. The capital side had twice come from behind, with Kevin Wimmer scoring the equalizing goal in the 83rd minute.

Vitesse also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Utrecht in the Eredivisie. Danilho Doekhi scored in second-half injury time to cancel out Moussa Sylla's first-half strike for the hosts.

Vitesse vs Rapid Vienna Head-to-Head

The first leg clash last week was the first time the sides have met in continental competition and Rapid Vienna have a slight edge in the tie.

Vitesse's draw at the weekend halted a run of five successive defeats in all competitions while Rapid Vienna have won just one of their four competitive games this year.

Vitesse form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L

Rapid Vienna form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L

Vitesse vs Rapid Vienna Team News

Vitesse

Riechedly Bazoer is the only injury concern for the home side, while Lois Openda is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injury: Riechedly Bazoer

Suspension: Lois Openda

Rapid Vienna

Lion Schuster, Leo Greiml, Christopher Dibon, Thorsten Schick and Max Hofmann have all been ruled out with injuries. Filip Stojkovic was suspended due to his red card in the first leg.

Injuries: Lion Schuster, Leo Greiml, Christopher Dibon, Thorsten Schick, Max Hofmann

Suspension: Filip Stojkovic

Vitesse vs Rapid Vienna Predicted XI

Vitesse Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jeroen Houwen (GK); Danilho Doekhi, Alois Oroz, Jacob Rasmussen; Maximilian Wittek, Sondre Tronstad, Toni Domgjoni, Eli Dasa; Yann Gboho, Daan Huisman; Adrian Grbic

Rapid Vienna Predicted XI (4-4-2): Paul Gartler (GK); Emanuel Aiwu, Kevin Wimmer, Martin Moormann, Jonas Antonius Auer; Robert Ljubicic, Dejan Petrovic, Christoph Knasmullner, Marco Grull; Oliver Strunz, Koya Kitagawa

Vitesse vs Rapid Vienna Prediction

Vitesse's draw at the weekend would have boosted confidence after a poor start to the year. However, the Arnhem outfit still have a lot of work to do if they are to extend their continental sojourn.

They have had major problems defensively and will have their work cut out against a Rapid Vienna side who do not have any issues finding the back of the net. The Austrians have also had issues of their own but their slight advantage in this tie could count in their favor.

There is little to choose between the two sides and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Vitesse 2-2 Rapid Vienna

