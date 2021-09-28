Vitesse vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Vitesse host Rennes at the GelreDome on Thursday in the UEFA Europa Conference League, looking to build on their winning start.

The Dutch outfit ran away 2-0 victors against Mura in Slovenia, courtesy of goals from Sondre Tronstad and Danilho Doekhi.

The win was enough for them to take pole position in Group G after matchday one, with Rennes and Tottenham Hotspur playing out an entertaining draw.

Les Rennais put up a spirited display against the Premier League side, fighting back from a goal down to go 2-1 up. However, a late equalizer from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg forced a share of the spoils.

Despite the draw, Rennes manager Bruno Genesio would've been happy with his side's performance and will be asking for more of the same on Thursday. They hoping to get their first win in the group.

Vitesse vs Rennes Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever clash between the sides.

Vitesse Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Rennes Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L

Vitesse vs Rennes Team News

Vitesse

There's only one fitness concern for the Dutch outfit going into Thursday's match. Daan Reiziger is currently nursing an injury and the goalkeeper is unlikely to play a part here.

Million Manhoef, who returned from a knee injury in the last game, remained an unused substitute on the bench on Saturday. He'll be gunning for a start here.

Injured: Daan Reiziger

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rennes

Head coach Bruno Genesio also has some fitness concerns in the squad and won't be able to call upon the services of two players.

Jeremy Gelin has a cruciate ligament rupture while Belgian starlet Jeremy Doku has injured his hamstring.

Injured: Jeremy Gelin, Jeremy Doku

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Vitesse vs Rennes Predicted XI

Vitesse (3-4-2-1): Markus Schubert; Tomas Hajek, Riechedly Bazoer, Danilho Doekhi; Romaric Yapi, Matus Bero, Sondre Tornstad, Maximilian Wittek; Oussama Tannane, Yann Gboho; Nikolai Baden Frederiksen.

Rennes (4-1-4-1): Alfred Gomis; Hamari Traore, Warmed Omari, Nayef Aguerd, Birger Meling; Baptiste Santamaria; Gaetan Laborde, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Flavien Tait, Kamaldeen Sulemana; Martin Terrier.

Vitesse vs Rennes Prediction

Vitesse are a good side defensively, but Rennes proved their mettle against Spurs with an encouraging result.

The Ligue 1 outfit have plenty of quality in their ranks and we're betting our money on the away side to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Vitesse 1-2 Rennes

