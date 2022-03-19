Vitesse vs RKC Waalwijk prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Vitesse will welcome RKC Waalwijk to the GelreDome for a matchday 27 fixture in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to AS Roma in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round-of-16 tie on Thursday.

Maximilian Wittek put the Dutch side ahead in the 62nd minute and, with the tie seemingly heading into extra-time, Tammy Abraham scored a last-gasp equalizer for Roma. The draw saw the Giallorossi reach the last eight, where they have been paired with Bodo / Glimt.

Vitesse will turn their focus to Eredivisie action, where they occupy sixth position on 41 points. RKC Waalwijk are in 14th position on 24 points and are just two points above the dropzone.

Vitesse vs RKC Waalwijk Head-to-Head

Vitesse have 30 wins from their 65 matches against RKC Waalwijk. Sunday's visitors have 17 wins to their name, while 18 matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2021 when Danilho Doekhi and Yann Gboho scored in either half to guide Vitesse to a 2-1 away win on matchday four of the current campaign.

Vitesse form guide (all competitions): -D-D-L-W-W

RKC Waalwijk form guide: D-L-L-D-L

Vitesse vs RKC Waalwijk Team News

Vitesse

Eric Verstappen, Matus Bero and Tomas Hajek have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Eric Verstappen, Matus Bero, Tomas Hajek

Suspension: None

RKC Waalwijk

Sebbe Augustijns and David Min are unavailable due to injuries, while Alexander Buttner is a doubt for the game. Jurien Gaari is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Sebbe Augustijns, David Min

Suspension: Jurien Gaari

Doubtful: Alexander Buttner

Vitesse vs RKC Waalwijk Predicted XI

Vitesse Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeroen Houwen (GK); Maximilian Wittek, Jacos Rasmussen, Danilho Doekhi, Eli Dasa; Toni Domgjoni, Riechedly Bazoer, Sondre Tronstad; Daan Huisman, Lois Openda, Adrain Grbic

RKC Waalwijk Predicted XI (5-3-2): Etienne Vaessen (GK); Luuk Wouters, Ahmed Touba, Dario Van den Buijs, Melle Meulensteen, Shawn Adewoye; Richard van der Venne, Vurnon Anita, Yassin Oukili; Jens Odgaard, Michiel Kramer

Vitesse vs RKC Waalwijk Prediction

Vitesse are the favorites in the game but RKC Waalwijk could pose a threat due to their quest to avoid the drop. Joseph Oosting's side showed their capabilities when they pushed Ajax all the way a few weeks ago and Vitesse will not underrate their visitors.

However, Vitesse's superior quality should see them through. We are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Vitesse 2-0 RKC Waalwijk

