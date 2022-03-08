Vitesse vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

The last 16 of the Europa Conference League begins this week and will see Vitesse host Roma at the Gelredome on Thursday evening.

Vitesse secured a 3-2 aggregate win over Rapid Wien in the playoff round of the competition. After losing 2-1 to the Austrian outfit in the first leg on away turf, the Vites came back to pick up a 2-0 win in the return leg, a result they deserved after their dominant showings across the two legs.

Vitesse have made it to the last 16 of the European competition for the first time in almost three decades and will now be looking to go as far as they can in the tournament this season.

Roma are set to return to European football this week after securing automatic qualification to the last 16 after finishing top of their group.

They lost just one game in the group stages, pipping runner-up Bodo/Glimt to the top spot with a 3-2 win over CSKA Sofia in the final round of the group stage.

The Italian giants are yet to win a major European title and will be looking to rectify that this season as they are one of the strongest sides left in the competition.

Vitesse vs Roma Head-to-Head

Like several other matchups in the last 16 of the competition, Thursday's game will mark the very first meeting between the two sides. Both sides will now be targeting a positive result in the first leg of the clash.

Vitesse Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Roma Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-D-L

Vitesse vs Roma Team News

Vitesse

The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of Thursday's game and manager Thomas Letsch is expected to field his strongest possible lineup.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Roma

Nicola Zalewski came off injured in the visitors' latest outing and is expected to miss Thursday's game as a result. Leonardo Spinazzola is also injured and will be absent.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicola Zalewski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vitesse vs Roma Predicted XI

Vitesse Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jeroen Houwen (GK); Danilho Doekhi, Dominik Oroz, Jacob Rasmussen; Maximilian Wittek, Sondre Tronstad, Matus Bero, Toni Domgjoni, Eli Dasa; Nikolai Baden Frederiksen, Lois Openda

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Marash Kumbulla; Rick Karsdorp, Sergio Oliveira, Bryan Cristante, Matias Vina; Lorenzo Pellegrini; Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham

Vitesse vs Roma Prediction

Vitesse are currently on a run of back-to-back victories, ending a six-game winless streak that saw them lose five times and concede 19 goals.

Roma have also won their last two games and have lost just one of their last nine across all competitions. The visitors are among the favorites to win the tournament and should begin their charge with a win on Thursday.

Prediction: Vitesse 1-2 Roma

