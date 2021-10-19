Vitesse vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Vitesse will host Tottenham Hotspur on matchday three of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The home side come into the game off the back of a narrow 1-0 away victory over Nijmegen on Sunday. Nikolai Frederiksen scored the match-winner in the 64th minute.

Tottenham narrowly edged Newcastle with a 3-2 away victory in the Premier League on the same day. Tanguy Ndombele and Son Heung-Min scored first-half goals for the London side while Harry Kane also scored his first league goal of the season.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side will turn their attention to the continent where they currently top the standings on four points in Group G. Vitesse are in third spot on three points.

Vitesse vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides. Rennes is due to play bottom-placed Mura in a double-header. Hence, the French side are in prime position to take a big step towards qualifying for the knockout rounds.

This puts pressure on both Tottenham and Vitesse to get positive results in their own double-header across the next two matchdays.

The home side have been relatively consistent recently, with three wins from their last five matches in all competitions. Spurs have also rebounded from their derby-day defeat to Arsenal by winning three matches on the bounce.

Vitesse form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Tottenham form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Vitesse vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Vitesse

There are no injuries or suspension concerns for the Eredivisie outfit. However, goalkeeper Daan Reiziger is a doubt for the visit of Spurs.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Daan Reiziger

Suspension: None

Tottenham Hotspur

Ryan Sessegnon is the only injury concern for the Lilywhites while Matt Doherty is a doubt with a knock.

Injury: Ryan Sessegnon

Doubtful: Matt Doherty

Suspension: None

Vitesse vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Vitesse Predicted XI (3-4-3): Markus Schubert (GK); Tomas Hajek, Jacob Rasmussen, Danilho Doekhi; Maximilian Wittek, Yann Gboho, Sondre Tornstad, Eli Dasa; Oussama Darfolou, Lois Openda, Nikolai Baden Frederiksen

Tottenham Predicted XI: (4-3-3): Pierluigi Gollini (GK); Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Joe Rondon, Emerson Royal; Oliver Skipp, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele; Bryan Gil, Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura

Vitesse vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham are currently on a roll after a testing start to the season. They will be keen to keep their run going by securing maximum points in a game they are expected to win.

Their struggles in defense could, however, be exploited by the hosts and we are predicting goals to be scored at both ends in a comfortable victory for Spurs.

Prediction: Vitesse 1-3 Tottenham

Edited by Aditya Singh