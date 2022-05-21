Vitesse vs Utrecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie Europa League playoff semi-finals 2021-22

Vitesse play host to Utrecht at the Gelredome Stadium in the second leg of their Europa League playoffs semi-final on Sunday.

The Utreg picked up a 3-1 home victory in Thursday’s reverse leg and will be looking to pick up where they dropped off and secure smooth passage to the final.

Vitesse endured a somewhat disappointing run in the 2021-22 Eredivisie campaign, finishing sixth in the league standings with 51 points from 34 games.

However, they suffered a huge blow in their hunt for a place in next season’s Europa League as they fell to a 3-1 loss at Utrecht in the first leg of their playoff semi-final tie on Thursday.

Vitesse now face the daunting task of overturning their two-goal deficit on home turf, where they have managed just one win in their last six outings, losing four games and claiming one draw in that time.

Utrecht, on the other hand, secured a seventh-placed finish in the Eredivisie standings, with 47 points from 34 games.

Prior to Thursday’s victory, the Utreg were on a three-game winless run, picking up two draws and losing one in that time.

Utrecht head into Sunday’s game without a win on the road in five consecutive outings and will be looking to end this dry spell and secure smooth passage into the playoff final.

Vitesse vs Utrecht Head-To-Head

With 21 wins from the last 51 meetings between the sides, Vitesse boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture. Utrecht have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while 13 games have ended all square.

Vitesse Form Guide: L-D-W-L-W

Utrecht Form Guide: W-L-D-D-W

Vitesse vs Utrecht Team News

Vitesse

The hosts will be without Jacob Rasmussen, Maximilian Wittek, Gnantin Yann Gboho and Alois Dominik Oroz, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Jacob Rasmussen, Maximilian Wittek, Gnantin Yann Gboho, Alois Dominik Oroz

Suspended: None

Utrecht

Fabian de Keijzer, Bart Ramselaar and Tommy St. Jago have all been sidelined through injuries and will sit out Sunday’s game.

Injured: Fabian de Keijzer, Bart Ramselaar, Tommy St. Jago

Suspended: None

Vitesse vs Utrecht Predicted XI

Vitesse Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jeroen Houwen; Danilho Doekhi, Riechedly Bazoer, Enzo Cornelisse; Eli Dasa, Baden Frederiksen, Sondre Tronstad, Thomas Buitink, Million Manhoef; Loïs Openda, Matus Bero

Utrecht Predicted XI (4-3-3): Eric Oelschlägel; Mike van der Hoorn, Willem Janssen, Hidde ter Avest, Djevencio Van Der Kust; Joris van Overeem, Quinten Timber, Simon Gustafson; Anastasios Douvikas, Sander Van de Streek, Othman Boussaid

Vitesse vs Utrecht Prediction

Utrecht will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence after securing a comfortable victory on Thursday’s reverse leg. We predict they will pick up where they dropped off and do just enough to leave with a share of the spoils and claim an aggregate victory.

Prediction: Vitesse 2-2 Utrecht

