Vitesse vs VVV-Venlo prediction, preview, team news and more | KNVB Cup 2020-21

Vitesse and VVV-Venlo are set to clash in the KNVB Cup semi-final fixture on Tuesday at the GelreDome.

The hosts recorded a 1-0 win over Excelsior in the last round while VVV overcame second-tier side NEC last week. The two sides last met in their Eredivisie fixture yesterday, in which the hosts recorded a 4-1 win over VVV.

The winner of the mid-week tie will take on either Ajax or Heerenveen at De Kuip on 18 April for the KNVB Cup which was canceled on account of the COVID-19 pandemic last season.

Vitesse vs VVV-Venlo Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other 54 times across all competitions. The hosts have 26 wins to their name while the visitors are also not far behind with 17 wins.

They have shared the spoils on just 11 occasions so far, with the last draw being played in 2018. This will just be the third cup meeting between the two sides; they each have a win to their name in the KNVB Cup.

They last met in an Eredivisie fixture on Sunday where the Vitas recorded a 4-1 win at home.

Vitesse form guide in across all competitions: W-L-L-W-L

VVV form guide in across all competitions: L-L-W-L-L

Vitesse vs VVV-Venlo Team News

Vitesse v FC Utrecht - Dutch Eredivisie

Vitesse

The hosts reported a clean bill of health in their league fixture against VVV on Sunday. There were no new injury concerns or suspensions for them in that game, so we expect them to have a full-strength squad for the league tie.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

VVV-Venlo

For Yellow Black Army, Anastasios Donis and Leon Guwara remain doubtful. Vito van Crooij remains in quarantine after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive person, so his availability for the semi-final tie is yet to be confirmed.

Tristan Dekker is also a few weeks away from match fitness and will miss the game. Defender Christian Kum will mark his return from a one-game suspension in this match.

Injured: Anastasios Donis, Leon Guwara, Tristan Dekker

Doubtful: Vito van Crooi

Suspended: None

Vitesse vs VVV-Venlo Predicted XI

Vitesse Predicted XI (5-3-2): Remko Pasveer; Eli Dasa, Danilho Doekhi, Riechedly Bazoer, Jacob Rasmussen, Maximilian Wittek, Patrick Vroegh, Sondre Tronstad, Oussama Tannane, Lois Openda, Armando Broja

VVV Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thorsten Kirschbaum; Kristopher da Graca, Christian Kum, Steffen Schafer, Tobias Pachonik; Danny Post, Joshua John, Evert Linthorst; Christos Donis, Jafar Arias, Giorgios Giakoumakis

Vitesse vs VVV-Venlo Prediction

The visitors have just one win in their last six games against Vitesse. In their latest meeting, they conceded four goals out of which three of them were in the second half. They have the worst defensive record in the league, having shipped a staggering 60 goals in 23 games.

Vitesse returned to winning ways after five games in the game against VVV on Sunday and will head into the game with their heads held high.

Given the hosts' recent form and visitors' poor form at the back, we predict a win for Vitesse.

Prediction: Vitesse 3-1 VVV-Venlo

