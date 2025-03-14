Vitoria de Guimaraes and Estrela da Amadora battle for three points in a Primeira Liga round 26 clash on Sunday at the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques.

The hosts are coming of a 4-0 thrashing to Real Betis at the same venue in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League Round of 16 in midweek. Cedric Bakambu's first half brace put the Andalusians on their way to victory, while Antony added a third in the 58th minute before turning provider for Isco with 10 minutes left.

Os Conquistadores will hope to put that defeat behind them as they turn their focus to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 away win over Boavista.

Estrela, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Gil Vicente. Jovane gave Estrella the lead in the 69th minute before Santiago Garcia equalised with four minutes left.

The draw saw them climb up to 15th in the standings, with 23 points from 25 games, while Vitoria are sixth with 38 points.

Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Estrela da Amadora Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vitoria have 15 wins from the last 30 head-to-head games, losing seven.

One of their stalemates came in their most recent clash in October, when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

Six of their last seven head-to-head games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Seven of Estrela's last eight league games, including the last five, have produced less than three goals.

Vitoria are unbeaten in six league games, winning three.

Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Estrela da Amadora Prediction

Vitoria saw their continental aspirations ended this week by Betis, and coach Luis Freire would have been disappointed by his side's disappointing performances in front of their fans. A positive spin could see them channel all their focus on hopes to qualify for Europe, as they are two points behind fifth-placed Santa Clara.

Estrela, meanwhile, climbed out of the relegation zone with their draw last weekend but are level on points with 16th-placed AVS. Expect he hosts to claim a routine victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Vitoria 2-0 Estrela

Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Estrela da Amadora Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vitoria de Guimaraes to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

