Vitoria Guimaraes vs Celje Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023  

Vitoria Guimaraes welcome Celje to the Estadio Afonso D. Henriques for the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualification round on Thursday (August 3).

The hosts hold the advantage in the tie following a 4-3 comeback win in the first leg in Slovenia last week. Jota Silva, Andre Silva, Andre Amaro and Goncalo Nogueira found the back of the net to guide the Portuguese side to victory.

Celje followed up the defeat with a 5-0 home thrashing of Mura in the Slovenian Prva Liga. Lovro Bizjak and Denis Lopovi scored and provided an assist to inspire the rout.

Vitoria secured their spot in the qualifiers courtesy of their sixth-placed finish in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last term. Celje, meanwhile, qualified as runner-ups in the Slovenian Prva Liga.

The winner of this tie face either Neman Grozno or Baznan in the third qualifying round.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Celje Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Celje's defeat last week snapped their eight-game unbeaten streak in competitive games (six wins).

Five of Celje's last six competitive games at home have seen at least one team fail to score.

Six of Vitoria's last seven home games, including the last five, have seen at least one team fail to score.

Celje have scored at least twice in their last eight competitive games.

The visitors are unbeaten in five away games.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Celje Prediction

Both sides went all out for the win in the first leg, leading to a seven-goal thriller with plenty of goalscoring chances. Neutrals will be hoping for more of the same in the return leg, owing to Celje's expansive style.

Vitoria barely eked out a one-goal lead in the tie and will look to complete the job in front of their fans. Another high-scoring game could be on the cards, with the hosts to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Vitoria 3-2 Celje

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Celje Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vitoria to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals (Celje have scored at least twice in their last eight games.)