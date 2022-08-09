Vitoria Guimaraes vs Hajduk Split prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022-23

Vitoria Guimaraes will entertain Hajduk Split at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques in the second leg of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Wednesday.

The first leg between the two teams ended in a 3-1 win for the Croatian club. Hajduk scored three goals in the second half after Miguel Maga had opened the scoring for the Vitoria in the 61st minute.

Vitoria last qualified for a UEFA competition in the 2019-20 campaign, when they played the UEFA Europa League, finishing last in the group stage. Hajduk, meanwhile, last qualified for the Europa League in the 2010-11 campaign, where they finished last.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Hajduk Split Head-to-Head

The two teams met for the first time last week. With Hajduk winning the first leg by two goals, Vitoria will look to return the favour here.

Vitoria Guimaraes form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L.

Hajduk Split form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Hajduk Split Team News

Vitoria Guimaraes

Os Conquistadores will have to make do without the services of Jorge Fernandes and Tomas Handel, who are sidelined with injuries. Afonso Freitas and Bruno Gaspar will also not take part due to lack of match fitness. Nicolas Janvier's involvement remains doubtful.

Injured: Jorge Fernandes, Bruno Gaspar, Afonso Freitas, Tomas Handel.

Doubtful: Nicolas Janvier.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hajduk Split

There are no reported absentees for the Majstori s mora. The Croatian club need to protect their two-goal lead and could field a strong starting XI here.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Hajduk Split Predicted XIs

Vitoria Guimaraes (4-3-3): Bruno Varela (GK); Magalhaes Miguel, Abdul Mumin, Ryoya Ogawa, Andre Amaro; Ruben Lameiras, Tiago Silva, Alfa Semedo; Joao Silva, Andre Silva, Anderson Silva.

Hajduk Split (4-4-2): Lovre Kalinic (GK); Stefan Simic, Dario Melnjak, Josip Elez, Dino Mikanovic; Lukas Grgic, Josip Vukovic, Filip Krovinovic, Emir Sahiti; Marko Livaja, Stipe Biuk.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Hajduk Split Prediction

Vitoria secured a 1-0 win in their league opener on Sunday and will look to continue that form here. Hajduk, meanwhile, have had a week's rest for this game and will look to put on a solid display.

While Vitoria should secure a narrow win, Hajduk are expected to progress to the next round.

Prediction: Vitoria Guimaraes 2-1 Hajduk Split.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav