Vitoria Guimaraes vs Puskas Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd July | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying 2022-23

Hungarian outfit Puskas will visit Portugal to take on Vitoria Guimaraes in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League. Both teams come into this clash without participating in the first round of qualifiers.

The visitors are third in the ongoing Hungarian league. Courtesy of finishing second last season, Puskas bagged a spot in the Conference League qualifiers. Meanwhile, the hosts qualified for the qualifiers by finishing fifth in the Portugal Premier division last season. Guimaraes are unbeaten in the pre-season, winning their friendly outings against lowly Greek and Turkish opposition.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Puskas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams.

They played each other in a couple of friendly outings, one in 2008-09 and the othet in 2015.

Vitoria won both encounters and also kept clean sheets on both occasions.

Vitoria have registered two clean sheets in four pre-season friendlies they've played so far.

They have scored over three goals in each of their last three friendly outings.

It will be Puskas' first appearance in the qualifiers of an European competition since 2011 when they made it to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

For Vitoria, it will be their first appearance in an European competition since the 2015 UEFA Europa League group stage.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Puskas Prediction

It will be an uphill challenge for Puskas to progress from this round. The Hungarian outfit will have to fight for at least a draw in the away leg to have any chance of pulling off an upset over two legs.

Vitoria will come into this game as the strong favourites, given their past results against Puskas and are expected to win the first leg.

Prediction: Puskas 1-3 Vitoria.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Puskas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vitoria.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Vitoria have kept a clean sheet in both their previous outings against Puskas).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in each of Guimaraes' three pre-season games).

