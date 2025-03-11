Vitoria Guimaraes vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2025

Vitoria Guimaraes will entertain Real Betis at the Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League round of 16 on Thursday. They met in Seville last week and the first leg ended in a 2-2 draw. Isco and Cédric Bakambu scored for Betis while João Sabino Mendes and Nélson Oliveira leveled the scores for Vitoria.

The hosts extended their unbeaten streak across all competitions to seven games on Sunday, with a comeback 2-1 away triumph over Boavista in the Primeira Liga.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, recording three wins. After a draw in the first leg, they bounced back with a 1-0 home win over Las Palmas in La Liga on Sunday. Diego Llorente scored the match-winner in the 65th minute.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths thrice. Betis have an unbeaten record in these meetings, recording two wins. Vitoria scored for the first time against the visitors in the first leg last week.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in seven of their last nine games across all competitions.

Vitoria are unbeaten in their last 13 home games across all competitions and have kept three consecutive clean sheets.

Vitoria Guimaraes have won two of their 12 home meetings against Spanish teams, with both registered at home in the erstwhile UEFA Cup.

Real Betis have seen conclusive results in their last 13 away games in all competitions, recording seven wins.

Including qualifiers, Vitoria have won five of their last six home games in the Conference League.

The hosts have lost nine of their 12 meetings against Spanish teams across all competitions.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Real Betis Prediction

Os Conquistadores are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, though four have ended in draws. They also kept four clean sheets during that period. They are on a 13-game unbeaten streak in the Conference League, including qualifiers, and will look to build on that form.

Los Verdiblancos have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last four games, recording three wins. They are winless in their last two games in the Conference League and will look to improve upon that period.

Johnny Cardoso has been included in the squad for this match, though he was injured in the league meeting against Las Palmas on Sunday. Chimy Ávila was booked in the first leg and will serve a suspension here. Manuel Pellegrini will also be without the services of Marc Roca and Giovani Lo Celso due to injuries.

While Guimaraes have an unbeaten record in the Conference League this season, Betis have a good history in European competitions and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Vitoria Guimaraes 1-2 Real Betis

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

