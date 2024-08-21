Vitoria Guimaraes vs Zrinjski Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2024

Vitoria Guimaraes and Zrinjski will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 21). The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 home victory over Estoril in the Primeira Liga over the weekend.

Jesus Ramirez broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute and his goal proved to be the match-winner. Os Conquistadores will turn their focus back to the continent and booked their spot at this stage with a comfortable 5-0 aggregate victory over FC Zurich in the last round. A 3-0 away victory in Switzerland was followed by a 2-0 home win in the second leg.

Zrinjski, meanwhile, claimed a 2-0 home win over Botev in the second leg of their third round qualification tie. Nardin Mulahusejnovic and Tomislav Kis scored either side of Antoine Conte's red card to help their side advance with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

The winner of this tie will book their spot in the Conference League league phase while the losers will be eliminated.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Zrinjski Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Zrinjski have won 14 of their last 16 games across competitions (two losses).

Vitoria have won all six competitive games they have played this season, keeping a clean sheet in all six victories.

Five of Vitoria's last six home games in European competition have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Zrinjski have lost six of their last seven away games in European competition (one win).

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Zrinjski Prediction

Vitoria have made an emphatic start to the season, scoring 12 goals and conceding none in six victories. They claimed comfortable 5-0 aggregate victories in both of their prior qualification ties to get here and will look to ease into the Conference League proper for the first time.

Zrinjski have had a more tedious path, twice overturning first leg defeats. So a loss here might not exactly end their hopes of qualifying for a maiden tournament proper appearance in European competition.

We are backing the hosts to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Vitoria Guimaraes 2-0 Zrinjski

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Zrinjski Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vitoria Guimaraes to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

