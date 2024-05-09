Vitoria vs Sporting Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2023-24 

Vitoria will host Sporting Braga at the Dom Afonso Henriques on Saturday in the penultimate round of the 2023-24 Portuguese Primeira Liga campaign. The home side have struggled for results of late and look set to miss out on continental football.

They were beaten 2-1 by Rio Ave in their last match, finding themselves two goals down before Nuno Santos came off the bench to rifle home a late consolation goal.

Vitoria sit fifth in the table with 60 points from 32 games. They are five points behind their weekend opponents in fourth place and must win on Saturday to retain any hope of continental football.

Sporting Braga, meanwhile, are playing well at the moment and closing in on a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers. They picked up a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Casa Pia in their last match, with three different players getting on the scoresheet for Os Arcebispos in an end-to-end clash on home turf.

Vitoria vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head

There have been 140 meetings between Vitoria and Braga. The hosts have won 52 of those games while the visitors have won 58 times.

There have been 30 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

Vitoria Form Guide in Primeira Liga: L-W-L-D-W

Braga Form Guide in Primeira Liga: W-L-W-W-L

Vitoria vs Sporting Braga Team News

Vitoria

Joao Mendes is out with an ankle injury and is expected to miss Saturday's game. Midfielder Tomas Handel will also miss the weekend clash due to suspension after receiving his fifth yellow card of the campaign last time out.

Injured: Joao Mendes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tomas Handel

Sporting Braga

While the visitors have no major injury concerns ahead of the weekend clash, they will be unable to count on the services of Alvaro Djalo, Paulo Oliveira and Victor Gomez with the trio all out with suspensions.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alvaro Djalo, Paulo Oliveira, Victor Gomez

Vitoria vs Sporting Braga Predicted XI

Vitoria Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bruno Varela; Manuel Silva, Toni Borevkovic, Tomas Ribeiro; Miguel Maga, Andre Andre, Tiago Silva, Nuno Santos, Bruno Gaspar; Jota Silva, Kaio Cesar

Sporting Braga Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matheus; Josafat Mendes, Jose Fonte, Sikou Niakate, Cristian Borja; Rodrigo Zalazar, Joao Moutinho; Rony Lopes, Ricardo Horta, Bruma; Abel Ruiz

Vitoria vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Vitoria have lost three of their last four games and have won just two of their last seven. They are, however, undefeated in their last four home league games and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Braga, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games and five of their last seven. They have lost just one of their last six away matches and should come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Vitoria 1-2 Sporting Braga