Vizela vs Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Round 29 fixtures in the Portuguese Primeira Liga conclude with a game between Braga and Vizela at the Estádio do Vizela on Sunday.

The hosts picked up their first league win since January in their previous outing as they secured a 2-1 win against Estoril Praia last week thanks to Kiko's brace. Braga secured a crucial 3-2 win against Lisbon giants Benfica last time around.

They were in action in the Europa League in midweek and secured a 1-0 win over Rangers at home in the first leg of the quarter-final fixture on Thursday. They travel to Glasgow for the second leg this Thursday and might choose to rest their key players for this routine league outing.

Vizela vs Braga Head-to-Head

The two Braga district rivals have crossed paths just twice so far. Vizela secured promotion to the top-flight for the first time this season since the 1984-85 campaign.

Braga secured a 4-1 win at home in the reverse fixture in November while Vizela came out on top in the Taca de Portugal fixture in December.

Vizela form guide (Primeira Liga): W-D-D-L-D

Braga form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Vizela vs Braga Team News

Vizela

There are no fresh injuries for the hosts for the game as on-loan striker Marcos Paulo is sidelined with physical problems. Alex Méndez and Claudemir are suspended following their fifth yellow cards of the campaign.

Injured: Marcos Paulo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alex Méndez, Claudemir

Braga

There are no fresh injuries for coach Carlos Carvalhal to worry about as Nuno Sequeira, Roger Fernandes and Jean Gorby remain sidelined.

SC Braga @SCBragaOficial



Matheus tem 🧊 nas veias...



#UEL POV: Aquela parte do filme em que o agente especial decide cortar o fio azul em vez do vermelho 🥵Matheus tem 🧊 nas veias... POV: Aquela parte do filme em que o agente especial decide cortar o fio azul em vez do vermelho 🥵 Matheus tem 🧊 nas veias... #UEL https://t.co/lkCAQ27NzO

Ali Musrati will be suspended following his ninth yellow card of the campaign and will have a much-needed rest before the Europa League second leg fixture.

Injuries: Nuno Sequeira, Roger Fernandes

Doubtful: Jean Gorby

Suspension: Mutassim Al-Musrati

Vizela vs Braga Predicted XI

Vizela Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro José Moreira Silva (GK); Kiki, Bruno Wilson, Mohamed Aidara, Koffi Kouao; Kévin Zohi, Osama Rashid; Samu, Nuno Moreira, Kiko Bondoso; Guilherme Schettine

Braga Predicted XI (3-4-3): Matheus (GK); Paulo Oliveira, Vitor Tormena, David Carmo; Lucas Mineiro, André Horta, Andre Castro, Francisco Moura; Iuri Medeiros, Ricardo Horta; Victor Oliveira

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Vizela vs Braga Prediction

Vizela have just two wins at home in the league this season and have failed to score in four of their last five games at Sunday's venue. Braga boast a decent away record this season and are unbeaten in their last three away games.

They are expected to prioritize the game against Rangers on Thursday and might take their foot off the pedal for this game. Though bragging rights are up for grabs in this Braga derby, the game is expected to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Vizela 1-1 Braga

Edited by Peter P