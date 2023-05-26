Vizela vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th May 2023

Sporting Lisbon visit the Estádio do Futebol Clube de Vizela on Friday to face Vizela in the Primeira Liga's final matchday, looking to end their campaign on a high.

With 71 points in the bag from 33 games, the Greens are currently fourth in the league table and have qualified for next season's Europa League group stages.

Rúben Amorim's side recently saw their winning run end after four games following a 2-2 draw with leaders Benfica on Monday.

Francisco Trincao and Ousmane Diomande had Sporting 2-0 up in the first half, but the visitors made a second-half comeback. Fredrik Aursnes and Joao Neves, who scored the equalizing goal in the 94th minute, struck apiece for Benfica.

Meanwhile, Vizela are down in 11th position of the league standings with 40 points from 33 games, and they are winless in their last six outings, losing four times.

That includes a 1-0 defeat to Maritimo in their latest encounter on Saturday, as Claudio Winck condemned the side to a loss with a 91st-minute winner.

Vizela vs Sporting Lisbon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Lisbon have won their last five meetings with Vizela.

Sporting Lisbon have scored (69) twice as many as goals as Vizela (33) in their encounters.

Sporting Lisbon have shipped in only 31 goals in the league this season, lower than all sides except Benfica (20), Porto (22) and Braga (30).

Sporting Lisbon are unbeaten in 14 league games since a 2-1 home loss to Porto in February 2023.

Vizela are winless in their last six league games, losing four.

Vizela have failed to score in their last three league games in a row.

Sporting Lisbon have kept just two clean sheets in their last seven league games.

Vizela vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Sporting Lisbon have a terrific record in the fixture, having beaten Vizela in all five of their meetings so far. Their current run holds them in good stead to continue their dominance, as the Greens are unbeaten in 14 games, and have won four of their last five games.

Vizela, on the other hand, have been on a downward spiral lately, failing to win any of their last few games while also looking toothless in recent outings. All signs point to an away win.

Prediction: Vizela 0-3 Sporting Lisbon

Vizela vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Lisbon

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes