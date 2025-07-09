Vllaznia Shkoder vs Daugavpils Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th July 2025

Vllaznia Shkoder host Daugavpils at the Elbasan Arena on Thursday for the first leg of their clash in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round. For the fifth year in a row, the Albania side have managed to reach the qualifiers for the Conference League and, following all their failed attempts before, will be hoping to make it to the finals this year at least.

In 2021 and 2022, their pursuit ended in the second qualifying round before consecutive first-round exits to Linfield and Valur in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Courtesy of their second-place finish in the Albanian top flight last season, the Kuq e Blutë have got here and will even kick-start a new era under Edi Martini, who replaces Thomas Brdaric as their new permanent coach.

As for Daugavpils, this is their first venture in Europe since the club was established in December 2009. The Latvian club are in uncharted waters here, and given their profound lack of experience in these games, they will enter the tie as the underdogs with something to prove.

Vllaznia Shkoder vs Daugavpils Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This marks the first official clash between Vllaznia and Daugavpils, given that it is the latter's first time participating in a European qualifier.

Vllaznia have failed to qualify for the UEFA Conference League proper for four consecutive years, from 2021 to 2024.

Vllaznia have won just two of their last 12 home games in Europe: 3-0 vs Siroki Brijeg in 2021 and 1-0 vs Linfield in 2024. They lost five times during this run, including a 4-0 loss to Valur last year.

Despite their fairly long European history, Vllaznia are facing a Latvian side for the first time.

Vllaznia Shkoder vs Daugavpils Prediction

Vllaznia Shkoder are the favorites here, given their vast experience. After four failed attempts at qualifying for the Conference League, the Albanian side will be eager to break the jinx against a side who are playing in Europe for the first time.

The hosts should be able to take a healthy lead into the second leg, as we expect Vllaznia to secure a comfortable first-leg victory.

Prediction: Vllaznia Shkoder 3-0 Daugavpils

Vllaznia Shkoder vs Daugavpils Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vllaznia Shkoder to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

