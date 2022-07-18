Vllaznia vs Universitatea Craiova Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd July | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying 2022-23

Romanian outfit Universitatea Craiova will visit Albania on Thursday to take on Vllaznia in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The hosts have qualified for the Conference League qualifiers after finishing third in Albania's top division last season. The visitors, meanwhile, qualified by finishing third in the Romanian first division.

Vllaznia have enjoyed a topsy-turvy pre-season, losing three of their four friendlies and beating Italian club Hellas Verona. Meanwhile, Craiova will go into this game off friendly meetings against CFR Cluj and AIK, losing both games.

Vllaznia vs Universitatea Craiova Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

It will only be the second meeting between the two teams.

They faced off against each other in a friendly in 2010, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Vllznia have never beaten any Romanian opponent in their three previous meetings.

Vllznia's only clean sheet against a Romanian opponent came in that friendly against Sepsi in the 2019 pre-season.

Craiova have never lost against an Albanian rival since 2015. Before that, they lost to Lac once in a friendly and another to Tirana in a 2007 pre-season friendly.

Craiova have not kept a clean sheet in their four pre-season games.

They have conceded more than two goals in each of their last three friendlies.

It will be Vllaznia's first appearance in an Europan competition since the 2016 UEFA Europa League first round qualifiers.

Vllaznia vs Universitatea Craiova Prediction

This is a tough game to call, with both teams capable of beating the other, as they're fairly evely matched. Craiova undoubtedly play in a stronger league than their Albanian rivals. Nonetheless, Vllaznia will be slightly undercooked, given their limited participation in Europe over the years. A draw is on the cards in the first leg.

Prediction: Vllaznia 1-1 Universitatea Craiova

Vllaznia vs Universitatea Craiova Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three outings).

Tip 3: Game to have over 1 goal - Yes (There have been more than one goal scored in the two teams' last three pre-season games).

