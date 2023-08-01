Vojvodina vs APOEL Nicosia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023 

Vojvodina host APOEL Nicosia at the Karadorde Stadium on Thursday (August 3) for the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Old Lady lost 2-1 in the first leg in the Cypriot capital on Thursday. Giorgi Kvilitaia opened the scoring for Nicosia in the 32nd minute before Dejan Zukic equalised for the visitors early in the second half.

However, Lasha Dvali restored Nicosia's lead, and Vojvodina couldn't respond. The Serbian side must now win by at least two goals in the return leg at home to progress to the next round.

Radoslav Batak's side will have to produce a mighty effort, having got battered in their opening league game of the season at weekend. Crvena zvezda, the reigning Serbian champions, beat them 5-0 on Sunday. Vojvodina were reduced to ten men after Aleksandar Busnic was sent off in the 24th minute.

Nicosia, meanwhile, haven't begun their domestic top-flight campaign and come into the game with Vojvodina having had some time to rest.

The Thrylos have played in Europe several times, in both the Champions League and Europa League but never the Europa Conference League. Last year, they lost in the playoffs to Swedish team Djurgardens 5-3 on aggregate.

Vojvodina vs APOEL Nicosia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second meeting between the two sides, following their first in the first-leg clash.

APOEL are winless in four away games in European qualifiers, scoring none and losing twice

Vojvodina have lost their last three European qualifiers,

The hosts have never qualified for a major European competition

APOEL last played in the group stage of a major tournament in the 2019-20 Euro UEFA Europa League.

APOEL have played Serbian teams five times, winning twice.

Vojvodina vs APOEL Nicosia Prediction

Vojvodina have had a terrible start to their new season, with their defence looking wobbly. Nicosia will look to take advantage of that. They tend to struggle away from home in Europe but should eke out a draw to progress to the next round.

Prediction: Vojvodina 1-1 APOEL

Vojvodina vs APOEL Nicosia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes