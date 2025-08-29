Volendam vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Volendam will entertain Ajax at the Kras Stadion in the Eredivisie on Saturday. Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten record in the three league games thus far.
The hosts have drawn their first three league games of the season and were held to a 2-2 stalemate by Telstar in their previous outing. They were two goals down at the break, and Anthony Descotte's brace helped them level the score in the second half.
The visitors have won two of their three games thus far and are third in the league standings. They met Heracles in their previous outing and recorded a 2-0 home win. Steven Berghuis gave them the lead in the 31st minute, and Wout Weghorst doubled their lead in the 87th minute.
Volendam vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have crossed paths 61 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 42 wins. Het Andere Oranje have nine wins and 10 games have ended in draws.
- They last met in the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign, and the visitors secured a double, recording a 6-1 win on aggregate.
- Five of the last seven meetings between the two have produced over 2.5 goals.
- The visitors are unbeaten in their last five league games. Notably, they have scored two goals apiece in these games.
- The hosts are unbeaten in their last four league games, scoring eight goals.
- De Godenzonen are winless in their last three away games, playing two consecutive draws.
- The visitors are unbeaten in Eredivisie meetings against Volendam since 1994.
Volendam vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction
Het Andere Oranje have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign and will look to continue that form here. They have lost their last three home games in this fixture, which is a cause for concern.
De Godenzonen have scored two goals apiece in their three league games thus far and will look to continue their prolific run here. They have won 10 of their last 11 league games in this fixture, and are strong favorites.
Considering the current form of the two teams and Godenzonen's recent record in this fixture, we back the visitors to register a narrow win.
Prediction: Volendam 1-2 AFC Ajax Amsterdam
Volendam vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes