Volendam vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2024 

Volendam will host Ajax Amsterdam at the Kras Stadion on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have endured a poor campaign and look set to return to the Dutch second tier. They were beaten 1-0 by Sparta Rotterdam in their last match, conceding the sole goal of the game 15 minutes from normal time after struggling to fashion out goalscoring chances themselves.

Volendam sit 17th in the league table with just 19 points picked up so far. Failure to win on Sunday will end their chances of automatic safety.

Ajax have also struggled to impress this season and now look set to finish outside the top four for the first time in over two decades. They played out a 2-2 draw against Excelsior last time out and had looked set to be headed toward their first-ever home defeat to the Kralingers before former Middlesbrough man Chuba Akpom netted a late leveler.

The visitors sit fifth in the Eredivisie standings with 49 points from 31 matches and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Volendam vs Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 56 meetings between Volendam and Ajax. The hosts have won just seven of those games while the visitors have won 41 times. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Ajax are the third-highest-scoring side in the Dutch top flight this season with a goal tally of 65.

Volendam have the worst defensive record in the Eredivisie this season with a goal concession tally of 75.

Volendam vs Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

Volendam are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just once since the turn of the year. They have lost all but two of their last 10 home matches and could struggle here.

Ajax are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last six games. They have struggled for results on the road of late but should have more than enough to come out on top here.

Prediction: Volendam 1-3 Ajax Amsterdam

Volendam vs Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last seven matchups)