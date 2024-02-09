Volendam vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

Volendam will host PSV Eindhoven at the Kras Stadion on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have endured a poor run of results in the league this season and are in danger of dropping down to the Dutch second tier. They were beaten 4-2 by Utrecht in their last match with Leicester City loanee Zach Booth opening the scoring for the Palingboeren before his brother Taylor scored a hat-trick to hand their opponents all three points.

Volendam sit 17th in the league table with 12 points from 20 games. They are level on points with last-placed Vitesse and will be desperate for a positive result this weekend.

PSV Eindhoven, meanwhile, have enjoyed a brilliant campaign and are going full steam ahead in their pursuit of a first Eredivisie title since 2018. They played out a 1-1 draw against rivals Ajax in their last match, finding themselves a goal down in the opening 20 minutes before team captain Luuk de Jong leveled the scores later in the half.

The visitors sit atop the Eredivisie standings with 56 points from 20 matches and will be hopeful of adding to that tally here.

Volendam vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 56 meetings between Volendam and PSV. The hosts have won just five of those games while the visitors have won 41 times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last 16 games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 17 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1995.

PSV have the best offensive record in the Eredivisie this season with a goal tally of 63.

The Palingboeren have the second-worst defensive record in the Dutch top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 47.

Volendam vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Volendam are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are without a win in their last four competitive outings. They have lost their last four home games and will be desperate to end that streak here.

PSV are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just once since last September. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top here.

Prediction: Volendam 1-4 PSV Eindhoven

Volendam vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)