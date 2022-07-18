Vorskla Poltava vs AIK Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022

Swedish outfit AIK will visit the Tele2 Arena to take on Ukrainian club Vorskla Poltava in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Vorskla have qualified for the Conference League qualifiers after being in fifth place when the season got suspended following Russia's Ukraine invasion, with no winner crowned.

AIK, meanwhile, qualified by finishing third in the Swedish top division. They have enjoyed a topsy-turvy pre-season, losing two of their four friendlies and beating Spanish outfit Levante.

Voskla will go into this game slightly undercooked, as it'll be their first competitive game since their last league outing against Atyrau in February earlier this year.

Vorskla Poltava vs AIK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

It will only be the second outing between the two teams.

They faced off against each other in a friendly in 2015, which ended goalless.

Vorksla have not beaten Swedish opponents in their three most recent meetings since 2015.

Vorksla's only clean sheet against a Swedish opponent came in their friendly against AIK in the 2015-16 pre-season.

AIK have never lost against an Ukranian team since 2015. Before that, they lost to Shakhtar Donetsk twice in the Europa League and to Zorya Luhansk in a friendly in 2007.

AIK have not kept a clean sheet in their four pre-season games.

AIK have conceded more than two goals in each of their last three friendlies.

It will be Vorskla's first appearance in an Europan competition since the 2017 Europa League first round qualifiers.

UEFA Europa Conference League @europacnfleague



The first qualifying round was full of action



#UECL Drama. Comebacks. Big wins.The first qualifying round was full of action Drama. Comebacks. Big wins.The first qualifying round was full of action 👇#UECL

Vorskla Poltava vs AIK Prediction

This game overwhelmingly favours the Swedish outfit who have had the luxury of a pre-season before getting into the qualifiers. Their record against Ukrainian rivals has been impressive in recent years too.

Vorskla will come into this game heavily undercooked and deprived of game time, which could severely impact them. AIK should win this first leg.

Prediction: Vorskla Poltava 1-3 AIK.

UEFA Europa Conference League @europacnfleague



Yira Sor was directly involved in 9 goals (scored 6, assisted 3) in 6 UECL games last season



#FlashbackFriday | @slavia_eng | #UECL Joined in January. Made an instant impact.Yira Sor was directly involved in 9 goals (scored 6, assisted 3) in 6 UECL games last season Joined in January. Made an instant impact.🔴⚪️ Yira Sor was directly involved in 9 goals (scored 6, assisted 3) in 6 UECL games last season 😍#FlashbackFriday | @slavia_eng | #UECL https://t.co/tOC9EC1jyR

Vorskla Poltava vs AIK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AIK.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (AIK have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three outings).

Tip 3: Game to have over 1.5 goals - Yes (There have been two or more goals scored in each of AIK three pre-season games).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far