Vorskla vs Dila Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th July 2023

Vorskla will play host to Dila at Stadion Miejsk in the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday.

Vorskla vs Dila Preview

Vorskla are hosting Dila away from home in the city of Tychy in Poland. Like in the previous two editions of the Europa Conference League, they are kicking off their campaign in the second qualifying round. The hosts are yet to progress beyond this round but have been to the group stage twice in the Europa League.

Zeleno-Bili have been putting their house in order ahead of their European campaign and the domestic league new season set for July 29. They have played five friendly matches, winning three, drawing one and losing one. Vorskla’s home record is satisfactory, with three wins secured in their last five matches.

Dila returned to winning ways mid-last week after four back-to-back defeats. They competed in the first qualifying round, losing the first leg 2-1 against DAC Dunajská Streda but claiming a 2-0 win in the second leg. The Georgian side have reached this stage for the first time as they suffered first-qualifying round elimination in the two previous editions.

Guarders finished third in the Erovnuli Liga last season to qualify for the Europa Conference League but are currently fifth-placed in the new season. They have been terrible on the road this term, with coach Andriy Demchenko admitting that their “away form is scary”. Dila have lost their last four away games in all competitions.

Vorskla vs Dila Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vorskla and Dila are meeting each other for the first time.

Vorskla have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Vorskla have scored 11 goals and conceded eight in their last five matches.

Dila have lost four times and drawn once in their last five matches on the road.

Vorskla have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Dila have won once and lost four times.

Vorskla vs Dila Prediction

Vorskla’s top scorer Taulant Seferi has joined UAE side Baniyas on loan. He netted 13 times for the Ukrainian team last season. It’s left to be seen if the new signings can step into his shoes.

Thierry Gale has been the brightest spot for Dila in the new season. He has scored twice in the Georgian top flight and once in the Europa Conference League.

Vorskla boast superior individuality which could give them an edge over Dila.

Prediction: Vorskla 2-0 Dila

Vorskla vs Dila Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Vorskla to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Vorskla to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Dila to score - No