VVV-Venlo vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Following their Champions League loss to Liverpool, Ajax return to domestic competition this weekend. They face VVV-Venlo in an Eredivisie clash at the De Koel Stadium, with the ninth-placed side looking to upset the reigning champions.

Ajax is aiming to pick up their fifth Eredivisie win of the current campaign, but a loss would see them slipping further behind PSV Eindhoven at the top of the table.

VVV-Venlo vs Ajax Head-to-Head

VVV have had a mixed beginning to their Eredivisie campaign, to the point where it’s surprising that they sit as high as ninth right now. They defeated FC Emmen in their opening fixture, but have not won since – drawing two games and losing the other two.

More to the point, after scoring five goals in that game against FC Emmen, they’ve only managed a further four in their next four fixtures.

Meanwhile, Ajax have started strongly, as you’d expect for the reigning Eredivisie champions. They’ve won four of their five games comfortably, with their only loss coming in the first week of October to FC Groningen.

Last season saw Ajax smash VVV in this fixture, winning the game 4-1. The return match at the Amsterdam Arena was then cancelled when the Eredivisie campaign was curtailed due to COVID-19.

VVV-Venlo form guide: W-D-L-L-D

Ajax form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Advertisement

VVV-Venlo vs Ajax Team News

According to all reports, VVV-Venlo should have a full-strength squad to pick from for this game, which is a huge bonus for them.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax will be without attacker Mohammed Kudus, who picked up a knee injury in Wednesday night’s loss to Liverpool. Defender Jurrien Timber is also a doubt, but winger Antony could make an appearance after missing the Liverpool game with a knock.

Injured: Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: Jurrien Timber

Suspended: None

Come back stronger, Mo! ♥️



Mohammed Kudus has suffered a meniscus injury that will keep him sidelined for several months.#UCL — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 22, 2020

VVV-Venlo vs Ajax Predicted XI

VVV-Venlo predicted XI (4-3-3): Delano van Crooij, Tristan Dekker, Christian Kum, Arjan Swinkels, Stna van Dijck, Ante Coric, Torino Hunte, Evert Linthorst, Jafar Arias, Georgios Giakoumakis, Vito van Crooij

Advertisement

Ajax predicted (4-3-3): Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Lassina Traore, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Davy Klaassen, Daley Blind, Ryan Gravenberch, Quincy Promes, Klaas Jan Huntelaar, Dusan Tadic

VVV-Venlo vs Ajax Prediction

Despite their disappointing loss to Liverpool in the Champions League, this should probably be business as usual for Ajax. VVV-Venlo have struggled for goals since that opening day blowout, and Erik ten Hag’s side are a step ahead of most Eredivisie teams anyway.

It’s hard to imagine a blowout win for Ajax here purely because of the potential European hangover, but this should be a comfortable victory for them regardless.

Prediction: VVV-Venlo 0-2 Ajax