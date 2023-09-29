Waalwijk vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023 

Struggling Ajax visit the Mandemakers Stadion on Saturday (September 30) to face Waalwijk in the Eredivisie, looking for only their second win of the campaign.

It has been a miserable start to the 2023-24 season for Ajax, who started with a 4-1 defeat of Heracles but have gone off the boil since then. Consecutive draws with Excelsior and Fortuna Sittard were followed by back-to-back defeats to Twente and Feyenoord, who battered them 4-0 last time out.

With five points from as many games, De Godenzonen are down in 14th position in the Eredivisie, with only Vitesse (3), Utrecht (3), Volendam (1) and Almere (1) faring worse.

Waalwijk were in the same boat not too long ago, losing their opening four games in a torrid start to their season. However, they have won their last two games to restore a semblance of normalcy.

Henk Fraser's side veat Vitesse 2-0 on September 16 for their first win of the campaign before following up with a narrow 1-0 defeat of Twente, their first home win of the season.

Filip Stevanovic scored the only goal of the game in the penultimate minute of normal time to make it back-to-back wins for Waalwijk. This upturn in form has seen them climb up to 13th in the standings, just one place above Ajax.

Waalwijk vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 56 clashes between the two sides, with Ajax winning 44 and losing just twice.

Ajax haven't lost to Waalwijk since a 2-1 home loss in December 1999, a run spanning 32 games.

Ajax have won their last nine clashes with Waalwijk.

Ajax have scored at least four goals on their last two visits to Waalwijk: 4-1 in October 2022 and 5-0 in November 2021.

Ajax have scored at least thrice in their last four meetings with Waalwijk.

Waalwijk vs Ajax Prediction

Waalwijk come into the fixture beaming with confidence following consecutive wins, but their record against Ajax is poor, losing their last nine games. However, De Godenzonen are struggling at the moment, so Waalwijk's winning streak in the fixutre could end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Waalwijk 2-2 Ajax

Waalwijk vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes