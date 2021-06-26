WAL vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 26th, 2021

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with its first set of knock-out fixtures this weekend as Wales lock horns with Denmark at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday. Both teams have fought their way into this stage of the competition and will be in no mood to relent this weekend.

Denmark suffered defeats in their first two matches at Euro 2020 but rallied in admirable fashion to pull off a brilliant victory against Russia. The Danes have a balanced unit and will need to employ the best players at their disposal on Saturday.

Wales might have lost their previous game against Italy but were at their best against Turkey in the group stage. The Welsh outfit pulled off a stunning run at Euro 2016 and will want to replicate their heroics in this edition of the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Wales (WAL)

Adam Davies, Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward; Ethan Ampadu, Ben Cabango, Ben Davies, Chris Gunter, Tom Lockyer, Chris Mepham, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams; Joe Allen, David Brooks, Rubin Colwill, Daniel James, Dylan Levitt, Joe Morrell, Aaron Ramsey, Matthew Smith, Jonny Williams, Harry Wilson; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Tyler Roberts

DEN (Denmark)

Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow, Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Nicolai Boilesen, Andreas Christensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Simon Kjaer, Joakim Maehle, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jannik Vestergaard; Anders Christiansen, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Robert Skov, Daniel Wass; Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Cornelius, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen, Yussuf Poulsen, Jonas Wind

Predicted Playing XIs

Wales (WAL)

Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Joe Morrell, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Daniel James, Gareth Bale; Kieffer Moore

Denmark (DEN)

Kasper Schmeichel; Jannik Vestergaard, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer; Joakim Maehle, Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Mikkel Damsgaard; Martin Braithwaite, Yussuf Poulsen

Match Details

Match: Wales (WAL) vs Denmark (DEN), UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16 match

Date: 26th June 2021 at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam

Wales (WAL) vs Denmark (DEN) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Wales have a talented squad going into this game and will be intent on proving their mettle against Denmark. Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are the experienced heads of the Welsh side and will need to step up in this match.

Denmark have attacking threats of their own and the likes of Poulsen and Damsgaard have hit their stride at the Euros. Yussuf Poulsen found the back of the net against Russia and will have to be at his lethal best this weekend.

Denmark also have an impressive defensive line with Daniel Wass and Joakim Maehle making an impact on the flanks. Wales have their own adventurous full-back in Ben Davies and Danny Ward is a good choice between the sticks.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 is for those players backing Denmark to pull off a comprehensive victory.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Danny Ward; Andreas Christensen, Ben Davies, Daniel Wass, Joakim Maehle; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Aaron Ramsey (VC), Mikkel Damsgaard, Daniel James; Gareth Bale (C), Yussuf Poulsen

Captain: Gareth Bale (WAL), Vice-Captain: Aaron Ramsey (WAL)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Danny Ward; Andreas Christensen, Ben Davies, Daniel Wass, Joakim Maehle; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Aaron Ramsey, Mikkel Damsgaard; Martin Braithwaite, Gareth Bale (VC), Yussuf Poulsen (C)

Captain: Yussuf Poulsen (DEN), Vice-Captain: Gareth Bale (WAL)

