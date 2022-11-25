Wales 0-2 Iran: 5 hits and flops following Team Melli's slaying of The Dragons ft. Gareth Bale, Wayne Hennessey | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Wales' hopes of reaching the knockout stage of a World Cup for the first time in 64 years suffered a major blow as they were beaten 2-0 by Iran at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Friday (25 November).

Late goals from Roozbeh Cheshmi (90' + 8') and Ramin Rezaeian (90' + 11') saw the Asian side register a famous win after Wayne Hennessey became the first player to pick up a red card at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Iran entered the match hoping to put the drubbing they received from England in their opening game behind them. Wales, who were looking to build on their 1-1 draw against the USA, struggled to take control of the contest as a much-improved Iranian team played their hearts out.

The Dragons almost took the lead against the run of play when Kieffer Moore volleyed straight at Hossein Hosseini in the 12th minute. Five minutes later, Ali Gholizadeh had the ball in the net but the Iranians' celebrations were shortlived as VAR correctly ruled out the goal for offside.

Wales were completely on the back foot and Carlos Queiroz's side looked the most likely to take the lead, and they almost did when Sardar Azmoun and Gholizadeh both rattled the woodwork. Hennessey, who produced a string of fine saves to keep his team in the match, then got sent off for clattering into Mehdi Taremi well outside his penalty area.

With a man advantage, Iran attacked in numbers and finally got the breakthrough via Roozbeh Cheshmi's calm finish. Their joy doubled minutes later when Ramin Rezaeian chipped 'keeper Danny Ward, sending the Iranian bench into wild celebrations.

On that note, here are five hits and flops from Iran's defeat of 10-man Wales:

#1. Flop - Wayne Hennessey | Wales

Wayne Hennessey's foul on Mehdi Taremi saw the goalkeeper pick up a red card.

Wayne Hennessey became the first player to be sent off at the 2022 World Cup. He will also go down in the history books as only the third goalkeeper ever to receive a red card at the World Cup, after Itumeleng Khune (for South Africa vs Uruguay in 2010) and Gianluca Pagliuca (for Italy vs Norway in 1994).

To say that the 35-year-old's actions changed the course of the contest would be an understatement. The match was goalless when he got his marching orders and ended with Iran winning 2-0, a result that sees Wales' knockout stage qualification chances in tatters.

zack💚 FAST GOALS @GoalsZack 87'



There's no point in Wayne Hennessey (Wales) arguing about the referee's decision as it's an obvious red card for a dangerous tackle.



87'There's no point in Wayne Hennessey (Wales) arguing about the referee's decision as it's an obvious red card for a dangerous tackle. https://t.co/vMq6AvpWqo

#2. Hit - Rouzbeh Cheshmi | Iran

Roozbeh Cheshmi (C) celebrates after giving Iran the lead against Wales.

Rouzbeh Cheshmi entered the match in the 78th minute as a defensive substitute to help Iran wither Wales' attack and prevent the European side from scoring a late goal. However, he flipped the script by scoring his first international goal in four years to send Iranian players and fans into delirium.

The 29-year-old will also go down as the first player to score from outside the box at the 2022 World Cup. His goal in the 98th minute (97:56) is also the latest match-winning effort (excluding extra time) in World Cup history.

#3. Flop - Aaron Ramsey | Wales

Aaron Ramsey battles for possession with Morteza Pouraliganji at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

With every passing match, Aaron Ramsey's inclusion in the team baffles fans and pundits more and more. The midfielder, who has been in a freefall since leaving Arsenal in 2019, struggled to make a mark against Iran.

The Welshman lacked the energy and effort to compete with the Iranian midfielders, wasn’t good enough on the ball but saw himself replaced only in the dying minutes of the match.

Paddy Power @paddypower Aaron Ramsey has been instrumental in that Iran midfield today. Aaron Ramsey has been instrumental in that Iran midfield today.

#4. Hit - Ramin Rezaeian | Iran

Ramin Rezaeian scored Iran's second goal and sealed their victory against Wales.

While Ramin Rezaeian would've ended the match on this list purely on his defensive performance, he worked his socks off. Covering every blade of grass on the right wing, Rezaeian helped help his team stretch the Welsh players and carve out chances in attack.

Then, with the clock ticking towards full-time, Karim Ansarifard sent the right-back free with a square pass on the edge of the area. Rezaeian stayed calm, saw Ward step forward from his line, and dinked the ball over the 'keeper to score his first international goal in six years.

Matchday365 @Matchday365 Ramin Rezaeian vs Wales:



• 102 mins played

• 1 goal

• 3 tackles won

• 1 interception

• 1 clearance

• 1 key pass

• 4 long balls

• 5/7 ground duels won

• 2 fouls won



In tears during celebrations. Don’t think we can comprehend what that means for him 🥲 Ramin Rezaeian vs Wales:• 102 mins played• 1 goal• 3 tackles won• 1 interception• 1 clearance• 1 key pass• 4 long balls• 5/7 ground duels won• 2 fouls wonIn tears during celebrations. Don’t think we can comprehend what that means for him 🥲 🇮🇷 Ramin Rezaeian vs Wales:• 102 mins played• 1 goal• 3 tackles won• 1 interception• 1 clearance• 1 key pass• 4 long balls• 5/7 ground duels won• 2 fouls wonIn tears during celebrations. Don’t think we can comprehend what that means for him 🥲 https://t.co/ANoawE1pt7

#5. Flop - Gareth Bale | Wales

Gareth Bale struggled to inspire his team against Iran.

While Gareth Bale has inspired Wales to many wins, he struggled to make a mark against Iran. He barely contributed to the attack and didn't help his team out defensively. Passes went astray and crosses went laughably wide of their mark.

The Welshman looked like a player in the final legs of his career, rather than one eager to help his country make a mark on the big stage.

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ Is someone going to tell Gareth Bale he can move for these balls instead of just watching them bounce around three foot from him Is someone going to tell Gareth Bale he can move for these balls instead of just watching them bounce around three foot from him

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 0 votes