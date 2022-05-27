"Wales. Golf. Madrid" - Gareth Bale and Real Madrid: A toxic tale of soured success

Gareth Bale will bring his toxic relationship with Real Madrid to an end on Saturday evening, releasing the emotional and mental shackles of living within a broken personal and professional association that has delivered success and irreparable damage in equal measure.

The UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool in Paris will mark the closure of the most significant chapter in Gareth Bale's club career. But not even a fifteenth major trophy in the famous white shirt will repair the damage that exists between the Welshman and an institution where the emotions of the fans are fuelled by an environment that shows little respect.

The 24/7 intensity of the Spanish media is heightened by the focus it places on events at the Santiago Bernabéu. To them, the players and managers are either heroes or zeroes, often both at different times, with little room to manoeuvre between these two distinct ends of the scale.

Few succeed, many are broken, but they all experience the same increased pressure and spotlight inherited from representing this unique establishment.

Gareth Bale has won the UEFA Champions League four times with Real Madrid

Back in March, Gareth Bale was labelled "The Welsh Parasite" by the influential daily sports newspaper Marca. This unnecessary and personal character assassination was instigated through his audacity to score twice for Wales in their 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off victory over Austria, having missed the 4-0 El Clásico defeat to Barcelona just a few days earlier.

Tension between Gareth Bale and Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid

But the Madridistas did not need to be influenced to turn against Gareth Bale. Their relationship soured long ago, and it dates back to the 2018/19 season when Zinedine Zidane departed and subsequently returned as manager.

Niggling injuries had already tested the patience of an impatient and unreasonable crowd, and it seemed the story would end in the summer of 2019 with a proposed move to the Chinese Super League.

Understanding the end of the relationship between Gareth Bale and Real Madrid requires a deeper dive into a season of significance. Ironically, it was against Liverpool in the 2018 UEFA Champions League that Bale came off the bench with less than 30 minutes remaining. It would be a defining moment.

With the score tied at 1-1, Bale scored twice and claimed the Man of the Match award to become a European champion for the fourth time.

The relationship between Gareth Bale and Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid became strained

The incredible overhead kick that put Real Madrid ahead within minutes of his introduction continues to headline Gareth Bale’s on the field career at the Santiago Bernabéu.

His long-range second after 83 minutes had more to do with an error from Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius than Bale's brilliance, but the record books will forever show that it was the Welsh substitute who changed the game in Kyiv.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



@realmadriden | #UCLfinal Gareth Bale scores two goals - including a stunning overhead kick - as Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win the Champions League, #OTD in 2018 Gareth Bale scores two goals - including a stunning overhead kick - as Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win the Champions League, #OTD in 2018 🏆@realmadriden | #UCLfinal https://t.co/dFWvnAPCkz

With his elevated stock at a premium and emotions running high, Gareth Bale joined Cristiano Ronaldo in questioning the team selection:

“I’m very disappointed not to start the game," said Bale post-match.

“I felt like I deserved to start but obviously the manager makes those decisions. I need to be playing week-in, week-out and that hasn't been happening this season, for one reason or another. I'll have to sit down in the summer and discuss it with my agent and take it from there.”

A new era at the Santiago Bernabéu

With 21 goals in all competitions, the final two delivering the Champions League trophy, there was leverage for Gareth Bale to speak out against Zinedine Zidane, but just five days after leading Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League title, the Frenchman made the decision to walk away from the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo would also depart for Juventus that summer, and the appointment of Julen Lopetegui opened the door to a new start.

Julen Lopetegui only lasted a brief time at Real Madrid

The arrival of Julen Lopetegui would prove to be a positive change for Gareth Bale as he established himself in the Real Madrid side primarily through the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, but results would cost Lopetegui his job before November.

A 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in El Clásico proved to be too much for the Madrid hierarchy, and Santiago Solari would step into the breach until March 2019.

Gareth Bale played 42 games for Real Madrid in all competitions during the 2018/19 season, scoring 14 goals in the process. But March would bring an end to Santiago Solari’s brief reign, and the return of Zinedine Zidane was warmly welcomed by the Madridistas.

However, the damage between Bale and Zidane from the previous summer would prove irreparable, and the Welshman had no desire to make amends.

A deal with Jiangsu Suning to take Gareth Bale to China appeared to be sealed in July 2019. Zinedine Zidane caused a stir as he publicly declared his desire for Bale to leave the club following a friendly defeat to Bayern Munich.

“We hope he leaves soon,” said the manager.

“It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team.”

It sparked a reaction from Bale’s agent, but within days, Real Madrid pulled out of the proposed move and Bale was left in Madrid limbo.

Gareth Bale has scored over 100 goals in the colours of Real Madrid

The decision brought a bitter end to the most turbulent 12-month period of Gareth Bale’s career, but 2019 still had time for yet another twist. As Wales qualified for the finals of UEFA EURO 2020 with a 2-0 win over Hungary in Cardiff that November, Bale and his team-mates celebrated with a flag of the Welsh dragon with the words 'WALES, GOLF, MADRID – IN THAT ORDER' across it.

Ian Mitchelmore @IanMitchelmore Wry smiles from Gareth Bale as the Canton End belt out a rendition of Wales. Golf. Madrid. as he warms up on the sideline. #WALCZE Wry smiles from Gareth Bale as the Canton End belt out a rendition of Wales. Golf. Madrid. as he warms up on the sideline. #WALCZE

Cue the expected reaction from the Spanish press.

Gareth Bale's pride and passion for Wales

Gareth Bale is Wales' captain, and his passion, dedication and commitment to his country has never faltered. As a teenager, he was exposed to the unforgiving world of international football as Wales struggled to compete, but the young team evolved together and under the guidance of Chris Coleman they reached the semi-finals of UEFA EURO 2016 before losing to eventual winners Portugal.

Wales are just one game away from ending a 64-year wait for a place at the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year. While Gareth Bale's immediate focus will be on Saturday's UEFA Champions League final, he will know that his country's day of destiny will come the following Sunday when they take on either Scotland or Ukraine in the deciding play-off final in Cardiff.

Gareth Bale is the captain and leader of Wales

While injuries have also restricted Gareth Bale's appearances for Wales, there remains an underlying resentment in Madrid that his performances in the colours of his country far outweigh those for his club.

His long and lucrative contract has been used against him in brutal column inches, but instead of driving him away from the club, they have only fuelled his desire to see out the duration of his agreement.

But the time has come for Gareth Bale to finally say adiós to his life in Madrid. Tears will not be shed by either party, and his next destination is likely to depend on Wales' success next month.

Representing his country in the finals of the World Cup would mean more to Bale than any club medal or record, and while his career achievements with Los Blancos are largely unmatched, he will never be truly appreciated.

Expect no tears in the final farewell of Gareth Bale and Real Madrid

Gareth Bale could end his Real Madrid career with a fifth UEFA Champions League winners' medal. Carlo Ancelotti, who welcomed him to the club as a world-record signing back in 2013, will now will bid him farewell through the backdoor almost a decade later.

Not even Ancelotti's return last summer could provide an antidote to what has become a deeply poisoned and toxic relationship.

Gareth Bale's career at Real Madrid started well but their relationship eventually failed

Gareth Bale refused to conform to the unwritten protocol of playing for Real Madrid. He dared to speak out against the vilification of his character in the Spanish press and stood by his own principles and beliefs when he found himself out of favour with a manager who turned his own crowd against him.

He will leave with his head held high, but sadly, there will be no fond farewell for the Welsh maestro

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the UEFA Champions League 2021/22? Real Madrid Liverpool 9 votes so far

Edited by Ashwin