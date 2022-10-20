Wales top three goalscorers of all time

Wales will be heading to Qatar in November to play in only their second FIFA World Cup ever. They have been grouped with England, USA, and Iran in Group B.

The last time they qualified for the tournament was in 1958, when they reached the quarter-finals. For one reason or the other, they have failed to get past the qualifying stage despite having some talented players representing the nation throughout the years.

Mentioned below are the country's top three goalscorers of all time. These players have had various levels of success during their careers, but one of them has accomplished more than any Welsh player ever has.

Wales as a nation has a bright future on the international stage, and it is prudent to get to know those that have come before the present generation.

#3 Trevor Ford - 23 goals

Trevor Ford played for Wales after the second World War and made 37 appearances for his country, scoring 23 goals.

His goal-per-game ratio puts him ahead of some other footballers, but his record could be broken by future Welsh players. Ford didn't have great success with the national team and missed out on the 1958 World Cup because he was serving a suspension from football.

Ford played for teams like Swansea, Aston Villa, Sunderland, and Cardiff City while also spending three years at PSV Eindhoven. He was the typical center forward of the time, physical and aggressive within the penalty box. He took his chances well and had a good goal return for all of the clubs he played for.

He passed away in 2003 at the age of 79.

#2 Ian Rush - 28 goals

Wales v Israel - UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier

Ian Rush made 73 appearances for Wales during his career, scoring 28 goals.

However, he failed to accomplish anything of note with the national team. At club level, he was one of the best forwards to play the game and spent a large portion of his career at Liverpool. He made 660 appearances for the Reds, scoring 346 goals and won multiple league titles and European Cups.

He is Liverpool's top goalscorer of all time, and that is some accomplishment considering all the brilliant strikers that have represented the club over the years. After leaving Liverpool in 1996, Rush spent a season each at several different clubs before retiring at Australian club Sydney Olympic FC in 2000.

For many Welsh people, he was an icon regardless of the country's shortcomings at international tournaments.

#1 Gareth Bale - 39 goals (Wales top goalscorer)

Gareth Bale World Cup qualifier

Gareth Bale has made 108 appearances for Wales during his career, scoring 39 goals, and it is safe to say he is the country's greatest player ever.

In 2016 he helped Wales reach their first Euros, and they reached the semi-finals of the tournament, losing to eventual winners Portugal. Earlier this year, he scored the goal that took Wales to their first World Cup since 1958, cementing his place in the country's history books.

Bale began his career at Southampton before signing for Tottenham Hotspur in 2007. He spent six years at the club, initially starting as a left-back before playing as a right winger and using his left foot to unleash brilliant long-range goals.

His form caught the attention of Real Madrid in 2013, and he spent nine years in Madrid, winning everything he could, including five Champions League titles.

He is a Welsh icon, and to stay fit for the World Cup, he signed for Los Angeles FC in the summer after seeing his contract with Madrid expire.

It is fair to say that this could be his final international tournament, but if it is the end, then there is no better way for him to sign off. Progressing to the knockout stages at the World Cup would further solidify the status that Bale holds within his country but also football in general.

