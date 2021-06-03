Wales vs Albania prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

The international friendlies continue with a fresh set of fixtures as Wales and Albania lock horns at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

Albania are returning to action for the first time since April, while the hosts suffered defeat at the hands of France in their previous friendly match on Wednesday.

Wales opened their 2022 World Cup qualifiers with a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Belgium back in March.

This was followed by a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Czech Republic which saw Robert Paige's men get their qualifying campaign up and running.

However, Wales suffered a 3-0 loss to France on Tuesday in the first of their two friendly fixtures.

With Euro 2020 fast approaching, Wales will now aim to pick up a confidence boost by bouncing back to winning ways.

🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 | Check out our full review of the match with key moments, the positives to take from the game and the reaction from the manager. #FRAWAL | #TogetherStronger — FA WALES (@FAWales) June 2, 2021

Meanwhile, with six points from three games, Albania occupy third position in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers.

Their only defeat in the group came against England, when they lost 2-0 to end their run of three straight wins across all competitions.

Edoardo Reja's side will now aim to build on their 2-0 win over San Marino last time out and grab consecutive victories over Wales.

Wales vs Albania Head-To-Head

This is the fourth meeting between the two nations. The results have been split right down the middle in the previous three encounters. Wales and Albania have claimed one win each, while one game ended all square.

Wales Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Albania Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

Wales vs Albania Team News

Wales

Wales will be without the services of Neco Williams as he serves his suspension for picking up a red card in the game against France. Other than that, Paige has a full strength squad at his disposal and we expect the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale and Daniel James to start on Saturday.

Injured: None

Suspended: Neco Williams

Albania

With no injuries or suspension concerns, the Albania boss has a full strength squad, including Atalanta star Berat Djimsiti and Napoli midfielder Elesid Hysaj.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Wales vs Albania Predicted XI

Wales Predicted XI (4-3-3): Danny Ward; Joe Rodon, Tom Lockyer, Chris Mepham, Ben Davies; Aaron Ramsey, Joe Morrell, Joe Allen; Harry Wilson, Gareth Bale, Daniel James

Albania predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Alan Sherri; Arlind Ajeti, Berat Djimsiti, Frederic Veseli; Qazim Laci, Amir Abrashi, Ylber Ramadani, Keidi Bare, Ermir Lenjani; Rey Manaj, Sokol Cikalleshi

Wales vs Albania Prediction

Looking at past results between both sides, we can expect a close contest on Saturday. However, we predict Wales will claim a narrow win given the gulf in quality between the two nations.

Prediction: Wales 2-1 Albania

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Shardul Sant