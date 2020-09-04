Wales vs Bulgaria prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The games are coming thick and fast in the UEFA Nations League as Wales take on Bulgaria in an intriguing League B game that could determine the fortunes of both sides for the rest of the tournament. Ireland and Finland have also made their presence felt in Group 4 and both Wales and Bulgaria will have to be at their best in this fixture.
Wales are currently in excellent form and won their opening game of the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 campaign after pipping Finland by a narrow 1-0 margin. With Gareth Bale and Daniel James making up their front-line, Wales have one of the fastest attacks in the tournament.
Bulgaria, on the other hand, drew their first game of the tournament and played out a 1-1 stalemate against Ireland earlier this week. The Bulgarians are the underdogs of the group and a victory tomorrow would do wonders for Krasimir Balkov's side.
Wales vs Bulgaria Head-to-Head
Bulgaria and Wales have played over four games against each other since the turn of the century and Wales predictably have a superior head-to-head record. Wales have managed two victories in this fixture as opposed to Bulgaria's solitary win.
The previous meeting between these two sides came in 2011 with Wales managing a 1-0 victory against a strong Bulgaria side. A 22-year-old Gareth Bale scored the only goal of the game and the Real Madrid speedster will want to get on to the scoresheet yet gain on Sunday.
Wales form guide: W-W-W-D-D
Bulgaria form guide: W-W-W-D-D
Wales vs Bulgaria Team News
Wales
Wales will have to do without several key players against Bulgaria over the weekend. The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Tyler Roberts, and Ashley Williams have not joined the squad. David Brooks has been declared fit by the Welsh medical team and offers Ryan Giggs and alternative option on the flanks.
Injured: Aaron Ramsey, Tyler Roberts, Ashley Williams
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Bulgaria have a fully fit squad and are unlikely to make any drastic changes from the team that nearly defeated Ireland earlier this week. The Bulgarians have a well-drilled defence and will have to be resolute against a strong Wales side.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Wales vs Bulgaria Predicted XI
Wales Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Wayne Hennessey; Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Tom Lockyer, Neco Williams; Joe Morrell, Joe Allen; Daniel James, Harry Wilson, Gareth Bale; Kieffer Moore
Bulgaria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nikolay Mihaylov; Anton Nedyalkov, Petar Zanev, Kristian Dimitrov, Strahil Popov; Kristiyan Malinov, Georgi Kostadinov; Galin Ivanov, Todor Nedelev, Spas Delev; Bozhidar Kraev
Wales vs Bulgaria Prediction
Wales are the favourites going into this fixture and can win establish a significant lead in Group 4 with a victory against Bulgaria this weekend. The likes of Kieffer Moore, Gareth Bale, and Daniel James can form a potent attacking combination and Bulgaria will have to work hard to neutralise Wales' threat on the counter.
Bulgaria put in an excellent shift against Ireland in their first group game and can be a difficult team to break down. Wales and Ryan Giggs have a lethal attacking force at their disposal, however, and should be able to win this fixture
Prediction: Wales 2-0 Bulgaria
Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all timePublished 04 Sep 2020, 21:56 IST