Wales vs Denmark prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

As the group stages of Euro 2020 are done and dusted, we look forward to an exciting round of 16, starting with a match-up between Wales and Denmark in Amsterdam.

Both sides finished runners-up in Group A and Group B respectively and will be gunning for a place in the quarter-finals.

The Dragons will be looking to bounce back after their loss to Italy in their last game. It would also mean a repeat of their fairytale run in the 2016 edition, when they marched all the way to the semis.

Head coach Rob Page made a few changes to his side, having already confirmed their place in the next round. Nevertheless, the team managed to put up a stern performance against a rampant Azzurri.

Denmark, meanwhile, produced a great escape on the final matchday in Group B. They thrashed Russia 4-1 to climb up from the bottom of their group and finish second behind runaway leaders Belgium.

It has been a psychologically challenging campaign for them after losing Christian Eriksen in the opening game due to a cardiac arrest. Nevertheless, the Reds and Whites have provided a feel-good story with their unlikely qualification to the last-16.

The belief in their camp has been restored, and Kasper Hjulmand's side are now just 90 minutes away from their best Euro campaign since 2004.

Wales vs Denmark Head-To-Head

There have been 10 previous clashes between the sides before, with Denmark holding the upper hand with six wins, including both home and away during the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League, almost three years ago.

Wales have beaten them only four times, the last of which came way back in a friendly game in November 2008.

Wales Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-L

Denmark Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-D

Wales vs Denmark Team News

Wales

Ethan Ampadu will be the only notable absentee for Page as the youngster was sent off in the game against Italy and remains suspended from the clash.

There are no injury concerns for the manager otherwise as he's likely to restore the same line-up which started against Switzerland and Turkey.

That means Kieffer Moore might come into the XI again, spearheading what could possibly be a 4-5-1 formation.

Injured: None

Suspended: Ethan Ampadu

Unavailable: None

De danske drenge på træningsbanen frem mod 1/8-finalebraget mod Wales. 🇩🇰#ForDanmark #EURO2020 #DEN pic.twitter.com/uOmz3xQ7BB — DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 23, 2021

Denmark

The Danish Dynamite will obviously be without Christian Eriksen, who continues his recovery after being discharged from hospital, but Hjulmand will have all other key players at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Christian Eriksen

Wales vs Denmark Predicted XI

Wales (4-5-1): Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Gareth Bale; Kieffer Moore.

Denmark (3-4-2-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Jannik Vestergaard; Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard; Yussuf Poulsen.

Wales vs Denmark Prediction

Denmark have won both their most recent clashes against Wales and will hence enter the match with a psychological advantage.

However, the Dragons have more experience playing in the knockout stages of this competition, which holds them in good stead.

It's going to be a tough encounter but we're placing our bets on Gareth Bale and co. to win and reach the last-8.

Prediction: Wales 2-1 Denmark

Edited by Shardul Sant