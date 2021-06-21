Italy 1-0 Wales: 5 Talking points as Italy cruise through the group stage with Matteo Pessina's goal ensuring a third-straight win | UEFA Euro 2020

Italy recorded a narrow but comfortable 1-0 win over Wales in their final UEFA Euro 2020 group stage fixture. Matteo Pessina scored from Marco Verratti's perfectly taken free-kick to give Italy the decisive lead in the 39th minute.

Wales struggled to find their rhythm against the hosts, who fielded a B-team for this fixture. Manager Roberto Mancini made eight changes from their 3-0 win over Switzerland.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐀

1. #ITA—9 points

2. #WAL—4 points

3. #SUI—4 points

4. #TUR—0 points



Italy stay perfect and qualify for the round of 16 with Wales. Switzerland keep their hopes alive and Turkey are eliminated #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/erhCzlchfF — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 20, 2021

Verratti shone in his Euro debut. Watching him dictate the play was a great sight for Italy fans, who would love to see him more in the knockout stages of the competition.

Wales only had one shot on target and that too was a tame headed attempt saved easily by Gianluigi Donnarumma. Their best chance of the game came from a Daniel James corner when Chris Gunter headed the ball over the crossbar after moving away from his marker.

A red card to Ethan Ampadu delivered the final blow to the visiting side, who struggled to get the ball into Italy's half with a numerical disadvantage. Despite a loss here, they managed to qualify for the next round.

As Italy continue to turn heads with their impressive performances at Euro 2020, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Italy's B-Team gets the job done

Matteo Pessina scored in his first start at the EURO 2020

Roberto Mancini made as many as eight changes to the squad that recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Switzerland. He chose to rest key players, including the entire front three, but the Azzurri managed to get the job done.

8 - Italy change eight starters since the last #EURO2020 game: it is a joint record for the Azzurri in a single edition of a great tournament (Euros + World Cup). Revolution.#ITAWAL — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 20, 2021

Marco Verratti made his first appearance after an injury spell and was dynamic in the middle of the park. Andrea Belotti and Federico Chiesa also impressed with their energies in the final third while Atalanta's Pessina scored in his first start in the competition.

This goes to show that Italy are one of the top contenders for European glory and have enough quality on the bench to get the job done even if the A-team fails.

#4 Marco Verrati runs the show in his first game in over a month

Marco Verratti looked sharp in his first game since early May

The Italian team might have looked unfamiliar on the field, but one of the new faces was key to their win over Wales. Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti was the man in control of the proceedings in tonight's game.

Watching him play, it was difficult to process the fact that he had not played a single minute of football on account of a knee injury since May. He was very comfortable on the ball and had a great understanding with almost every one of his teammates.

He marked his return to the pitch with a smart assist from a free-kick. Verratti was also very effective from open play, creating four key passes and completing 93% of his passes.

