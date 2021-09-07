Wales vs Estonia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Fresh off the back of a dramatic 3-2 victory over Belarus, Wales welcome Estonia to the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Northern Ireland last time out and will be looking to bounce back from that performance.

Wales returned to winning ways in style as they came from behind to beat a resilient Belarus side 3-2 away from home.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale was in inspired form as he scored a hat trick to hand the Dragons all three points.

Prior to this, Robert Page’s men were on a three-game winless run across all competitions, losing twice and picking up one draw.

With six points from three outings, Wales are currently third in Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, albeit with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Estonia were condemned to a second defeat on the spin last time out when they lost 1-0 against Northern Ireland in their friendly tie.

This followed a 5-2 thumping at the hands of Belgium, where Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku scored in either half to inspire the Red Devils to the win.

Estonia are yet to taste victory in the World Cup qualifiers, and are currently rock-bottom in Group E with zero points from three games.

Wales vs Estonia Head-To-Head

This will be the third-ever meeting between the two sides. Wales have been utterly dominant in their two previous encounters, claiming wins on both occasions.

Wales Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W

Estonia Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Wales vs Estonia Team News

Wales

Wales have no fresh injury concerns heading into the game. That said, they remain without the services of Aaron Ramsey, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams and George Thomas, who have all withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

Injured: Aaron Ramsey, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams, George Thomas

Suspended: None

Estonia

Following their injury-free games against Belgium and Northern Ireland, Estonia have a fully-fit 25-man squad heading into the game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Wales vs Estonia Predicted XI

Wales Predicted XI (3-4-3): Danny Ward; Ethan Ampadu, Tom Lockyer, James Lawrence; Harry Wilson, Dylan Levitt, Joe Allen, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Tyler Roberts

Estonia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Karl Hein; Joonas Tamm, Marten Kuusk, Karol Mets; Sander Puri, Vladislav Kreida, Mattias Kait, Konstantin Vassiljev, Artur Pikk; Rauno Sappinen, Henri Anier.

Wales vs Estonia Prediction

Estonia have suffered a slump in form since the start of the international break and are yet to pick up a win since beating Latvia 1-0 in the Baltic Cup.

Wales, on the other hand, picked up a morale-boosting win last time out and we predict they will carry on the momentum from that game and claim all three points on Wednesday.

Prediction: Wales 2-0 Estonia

